5 Things to Know About Chargers No. 22 Pick Akheem Mesidor

The Chargers added one of the best edge rushers in this year's draft with the selection of Akheem Mesidor at No. 22 overall on Thursday night.

Get all of your Bolts draft news at the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub.

Here are five things to know about the Miami edge rusher:

1. Monster 2025 season

Mesidor is coming off quite the year at Miami.

The edge rusher was one of the most disruptive players in the nation, helping lead a Miami defense that propelled them to the National Championship Game.

Mesidor led Miami with 17.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in his final season and added a team-high four forced fumbles. His sack total led the entire ACC, while his tackles for loss ranked No. 2 in the conference.

He was tied for fourth among all FBS edge rushers in total pressures during the 2025 season with 67 in addition to the sixth-best Pro Football Focus defense grade (92.5).

His production continued in the College Football Playoff, where he racked up 5.5 sacks and 17 total tackles, including a pair of sacks in the National Championship Game.

2. Productive at Miami

Mesidor saw some productive seasons as a Hurricane.

After transferring there ahead of the 2022 season, the edge rusher shined in 39 games played as he totaled 26.0 sacks and 38 tackles for loss.