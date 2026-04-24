5 Things to Know About Chargers No. 22 Pick Akheem Mesidor

The Chargers added one of the best edge rushers in this year's draft with the selection of Akheem Mesidor at No. 22 overall on Thursday night.
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Here are five things to know about the Miami edge rusher:
1. Monster 2025 season
Mesidor is coming off quite the year at Miami.
The edge rusher was one of the most disruptive players in the nation, helping lead a Miami defense that propelled them to the National Championship Game.
Mesidor led Miami with 17.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in his final season and added a team-high four forced fumbles. His sack total led the entire ACC, while his tackles for loss ranked No. 2 in the conference.
He was tied for fourth among all FBS edge rushers in total pressures during the 2025 season with 67 in addition to the sixth-best Pro Football Focus defense grade (92.5).
His production continued in the College Football Playoff, where he racked up 5.5 sacks and 17 total tackles, including a pair of sacks in the National Championship Game.
2. Productive at Miami
Mesidor saw some productive seasons as a Hurricane.
After transferring there ahead of the 2022 season, the edge rusher shined in 39 games played as he totaled 26.0 sacks and 38 tackles for loss.
Mesidor also had 121 total pressures across those four seasons as he was consistently among Miami's leaders in sacks and tackles for loss.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.22 in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, EDGE Akheem Mesidor from the University of Miami.
3. As a Mountaineer
Prior to his time at Miami, Mesidor got his collegiate career started at West Virginia.
The edge rusher totaled 70 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in two seasons with Mountaineers during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Mesidor led team the team in sacks as a true freshman and contributed from the jump.
4. Racking up accolades
Mesidor had quite the decorated collegiate career.
Starting with his time at West Virginia, Mesidor earned Freshman All-American and Second Team All-Big 12 in his freshman season and followed it up with an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection the following year.
He kept it going once he transferred to Miami, earning Honorable Mention All-ACC honors in both 2022 and 2024.
Mesidor capped it off in 2025 with his best season, notching Second Team All-American and First-Team All-ACC selections in his final year.
5. Ottawa native
Mesidor made a bit of history on Thursday night.
After being selected at No. 22, he became the sixth Canadian-born player taken in the first round — but the first defensive player among the group.
Mesidor grew up in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and played a season at Royal Imperial Collegiate of Canada before transferring to Clearwater Academy International in Florida for his final season.