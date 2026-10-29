How Mike McDaniel & Justin Herbert Collaborated on Chargers Offense During Bye Week

That made self-scouting during the bye week even more important.

Joe Alt said the focus stemmed on individual play that branched out to a position group and then the offense as a whole.

"We take accountability for ourselves," Alt said. "As a player, you take accountability for yourself and then the position room that you're in. That's how we did it.

"As an offensive line, we look at where we've had success and where we've had some struggles and how we can address those going forward," Alt added. "You have to take accountability for yourself and we all do that. Then it's accountability for your room and as we build that, that will make the offense better."

The goal now is a better and more consistent offensive product going forward, beginning with Sunday's game against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

"Just feel like we owe it to everybody: to ourselves, to our team, to our players, to our fans, to the organization. Just do everything in our power to improve," Harbaugh said Wednesday about the offense.

Herbert added: "It's on us to go execute and make those plays. We haven't done that as an offense and we're responsible for that because as a team, we have a deal to hold up for the defense who's playing really well. So as an offense, we just have to come together, execute our stuff and understand that it's on us to be able to fix it, correct it and move past it."

With six games down and 11 to go, McDaniel said Thursday that he still believes there is buy-in from the locker room.

"That's a gigantic non-negotiable, that you have to believe in what you're doing to improve what you're doing. That's something that I'm constantly measuring," McDaniel said.

But it's clear that whatever tweaks the offense made during the bye week need to come to fruition right away.