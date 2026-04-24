5 Takeaways: How the Chargers Plan to Use Akheem Mesidor Alongside Tuli Tuipulotu & Khalil Mack

4. No Round 1 trade

There was plenty of chatter about the Bolts potentially trading down in Round 1, but Hortiz ultimately decided to stick and pick at No. 22.

The Chargers GM said Thursday night that talks with multiple teams were ongoing but simply never crossed the finish line.

"We did not have an offer, we had calls. We had calls and there was interest," Hortiz said. "I've been working the phones for three days, four days, really a week-plus.

"Hell, I was talking to teams at the Combine and Owners Meetings, so we were definitely open to trading down," Hortiz continued. "There were some teams that were interested at certain points in the draft and then it just dried up.

"I said last week, it always takes two. They have to have a guy there that they want to come up for. It just didn't materialize," Hortiz added.

However, that doesn't mean a trade might isn't out of the question on Day 2 when the Chargers hold the Nos. 55 and 86 overall picks.

"I've had a number of teams call me today and yesterday about moving up towards our second, and teams interested in our third-round pick. I think there will be plenty of action opportunities in the next couple of rounds as well," Hortiz said.

5. O-line on Day 2?

With offensive line among the more pressing needs on the roster according to external draft experts, Hortiz was asked about getting more protection for Justin Herbert on Friday.

Hortiz noted that the offensive trenches are an area the Bolts have already discussed heading into Days 2 and 3.

"Coach and I were talking before we went down, I told you guys, this is a good, deep draft," Hortiz said. "It was going to be volatile in the first round, different players, different needs, different ways of draft but I think once we settle in there's going to be players in the second, in the third, in the fourth.

"There's going to be linemen there available and there's going to be corners there available, there's going to be defensive linemen there available," Hortiz added. "It's a good draft throughout the middle rounds. I feel good about what we're going to be able to accomplish the next two days."