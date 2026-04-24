5 Takeaways: How the Chargers Plan to Use Akheem Mesidor Alongside Tuli Tuipulotu & Khalil Mack

The Chargers added an elite pass rusher on Thursday night with the selection of Akheem Mesidor in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Mesidor, a former Miami standout who was the No. 22 overall pick, met with media members virtually before Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh held a press conference.
Here are five takeaways from Mesidor, Hortiz and Harbaugh after Round 1:
1. All in on Akheem Mesidor
The Chargers had to sweat it out a bit on Thursday evening.
"A guy, honestly, we didn't think would make it to us," Hortiz said.
Harbaugh added: "A top player, like Joe said, we didn't think was going to be there. But we were super excited when he was."
Mesidor, who was a popular projection to the Bolts in recent mock drafts, will add instant juice on defense after posting a 2025 season that saw him rack up 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.
Hortiz and Harbaugh raved about the skillset and attitude Mesidor is bringing to the Chargers.
"He has a relentless motor, a highly productive pass rusher, physical player versus the run," Hortiz said. "Just a guy whose motor never turns of when you put the film on.
"He was on a heater all year and played some of his best ball down the stretch in the playoffs," Hortiz added. "Just really fired up to get him."
Harbaugh added: "Akheem is a worker and he's going to come right in and fit into our culture, our team. Good person, good player. A guy that's not afraid to put in the work. He has proven that through his college journey and is going to fit well."
Mesidor, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 259 pounds, is plenty fired up himself to get out to Southern California.
"I just want people to just look at me like, 'Man, this guy came to work,'" Mesidor said.
Hortiz said that Mesidor landed on the radar of Chargers scouts from Miami's opening game of the season when he had 1.5 sacks in a win over Notre Dame.
Hortiz added that Mesidor "held steady throughout the year" before impressing the Chargers in a formal interview at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.
"[People] talked about how much of a worker he is, how great of a person he is, focused," Hortiz said. "We interviewed him in Indy and you just felt that in the room, he's a football player.
"Mature, driven, intelligent, wants to work. He's going to fit right in here," Hortiz added.
2. Teaming up with Tuli and Khalil
Harbaugh and Hortiz were already daydreaming a little bit when he was asked about how Mesidor fits into the edge rusher room alongside Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack.
"Just thinking of, not even pairing, but tripling him with K-Mack and Tuli," Harbaugh said. "That's fire, as the young people would say."
Hortiz added: "It's lit."
Mesidor beamed on a video call when asked about playing with Mack.
"Awesome. He's a legend," Mesidor said. "I'm going to learn so much from him, ask him hella questions. I can't wait."
Tuipulotu is an ascending player who just produced a 13.0-sack season that saw him earn his first Pro Bowl nod. Mack, meanwhile, is a future Hall of Famer with 113.0 career sacks.
The Chargers have thrived defensively in recent years by having a third capable edge rusher alongside that duo, a spot Odafe Oweh filled during the 2025 season.
But with Oweh departing in free agency, Mesidor is likely in line to hold that role in 2026 before potentially carving out a starting spot down the road depending on how long Mack keeps playing.
And it's a bonus that Mesidor, who played at West Virgina before transferring to Miami, did play some defensive line earlier in his career.
So, don't be surprised if you see Tuipulotu, Mack and Mesidor on the field together during the 2026 season.
"All-down player. We can call him a three-down or four-down player. That's what he is," Harbaugh said of Mesidor. "Inside pass rush, outside pass rush. You talk about a 'designated pass rusher,' but he can also fit the run on the inside and inside gaps and can build the run wall on the edge."
Hortiz added: "Versatility. When you get versatile players along the line of scrimmage, I'm not a coach … but you can get creative with that. You can line him up in a lot of different spots and let him get after it."
Hortiz mentioned that he expects Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary, defensive line coach Mike Elston and outside linebackers coach Dylan Roney to all work together and come up with creative packages for Mesidor.
Plus, Mesidor's presence likely helps the entire defense by adding another lethal pass rusher up front.
Harbaugh noted that Chargers defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale "came in and he was super fired up, too."
Hortiz said: "Clink's line was, 'Pass rush is the best corner you can take.' It was a funny exchange."
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.22 in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, EDGE Akheem Mesidor from the University of Miami.
3. Age is just a number
Mesidor, who was born and raised in Ottawa, Canada, is 25 years old.
Tuipulotu, by comparison, just finished his third NFL season and is 23.
But Hortiz and Harbaugh dismissed Mesidor's age as a concern on Thursday night, noting that they drafted an NFL-ready player who likely won't need a long runway to make an impact at the pro level.
"He's a man. He's polished and ready to roll," Harbaugh said. "Great character, mature character. Just fits us good."
Hortiz added: "The age is what it is, but he's very experienced. He got an education in football at Miami and it's paid off. You watch the film and he's a great player who can help us. Age is just a number."
Hortiz noted that taking a 21-year-old in Round 1 might mean looking at their "second contract and third contract," but quipped that Mack still dominating at age 35 means players can stick around longer these days.
"We've got a guy who's 35 out there and still kicking ass," Hortiz said. "And looks like he's 22."
He then added: "Younger [players], you project out maybe more. But that's where it would factor in. Akheem, he's older but he's not 35, you know? He's so polished."
Harbaugh said: "[His] ceiling is already high. It's not projecting."
Mesidor was also asked about his age during his virtual media availability.
"I've been doubted my whole life. None of this is going to come new to me," Mesidor said. "I'm ready to come in, earn the respect of my teammates and my coaches, and compete.
"The age stuff, any of the negativity that people push into the media about me is all out the window," Mesidor added. "It does not faze me. I'm here to play football."
The scene is set!! Check out where the Chargers front office will be based for night one of the 2026 NFL Draft!
4. No Round 1 trade
There was plenty of chatter about the Bolts potentially trading down in Round 1, but Hortiz ultimately decided to stick and pick at No. 22.
The Chargers GM said Thursday night that talks with multiple teams were ongoing but simply never crossed the finish line.
"We did not have an offer, we had calls. We had calls and there was interest," Hortiz said. "I've been working the phones for three days, four days, really a week-plus.
"Hell, I was talking to teams at the Combine and Owners Meetings, so we were definitely open to trading down," Hortiz continued. "There were some teams that were interested at certain points in the draft and then it just dried up.
"I said last week, it always takes two. They have to have a guy there that they want to come up for. It just didn't materialize," Hortiz added.
However, that doesn't mean a trade might isn't out of the question on Day 2 when the Chargers hold the Nos. 55 and 86 overall picks.
"I've had a number of teams call me today and yesterday about moving up towards our second, and teams interested in our third-round pick. I think there will be plenty of action opportunities in the next couple of rounds as well," Hortiz said.
5. O-line on Day 2?
With offensive line among the more pressing needs on the roster according to external draft experts, Hortiz was asked about getting more protection for Justin Herbert on Friday.
Hortiz noted that the offensive trenches are an area the Bolts have already discussed heading into Days 2 and 3.
"Coach and I were talking before we went down, I told you guys, this is a good, deep draft," Hortiz said. "It was going to be volatile in the first round, different players, different needs, different ways of draft but I think once we settle in there's going to be players in the second, in the third, in the fourth.
"There's going to be linemen there available and there's going to be corners there available, there's going to be defensive linemen there available," Hortiz added. "It's a good draft throughout the middle rounds. I feel good about what we're going to be able to accomplish the next two days."
Round 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft starts at 4 p.m. on Friday.