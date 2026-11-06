How the Chargers Could Adjust Their Approach in Running Back Rotation

McDaniel assessed what he's seen from the run game in recent weeks.

"I've seen very coordinated blockers, I've seen the tight ends and tackles have done a lot of really good work, including the interior as well," McDaniel said. "I've liked where the backs are at thus far, being one full practice in.

"They've been very diligent," he added.

As far as the rotation has gone so far, the running backs said this week they have appreciated what it's brought.

It's given them an opportunity to stay fresh but also show their unique skillsets in various situations.

"It's definitely a benefit," Hampton said this week. "We're all fresh coming on and off the field. [McDaniel] uses all three of the running backs and I feel like it's been better for us."

Vidal added: "I think we all have strengths. The coaching staff draws up plays for those strengths. It goes to show how deep of a room we have and that all three of us are able to contribute."

As far as the lead back role is concerned, the consensus among the room is the same.

They'll be ready when their number is called, in whatever role that may be.

"Whenever my name is called, I'm going to try to do the best that I can," Hampton said.

Vidal added: "If it's me, Keaton, Omarion, I always want to contribute to the team."

However it shakes out, McDaniel senses continuous hard work from the offense to try and get things on track.

"There's high energy and high focus on the job at hand because the only thing that's going to change the results, it's not a magical power from outside of the building," McDaniel said. "We've got to do it and do it fast. I see very focused players trying to execute that."