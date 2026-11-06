How the Chargers Could Adjust Their Approach in Running Back Rotation

The Chargers running back room has seen its share of rotation through the first seven games of the season.
But Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh talked about a potential change where one back gets the majority of the carries heading into Week 9.
"Maybe. That's something that we're looking at and I think we'll try that, yeah," Harbaugh said Monday. "Three very good backs but to where they're able to get into that rhythm."
Omarion Hampton has carried most of the load so far with six starts as well as the most carries (89), yards (308) and touchdowns (three) among the trio.
He's also logged the most snaps with 201 this season, as Keaton Mitchell is at 145 and Kimani Vidal at 134.
All three running backs provide the Chargers offense with something different, and Harbaugh believes a possible shift could help build rhythm.
"Three really good, healthy backs," Harbaugh said on Monday. "Playing good and doing really good things. Then kind of go with the hot hand, so to speak.
"I've been in that position before and it's worked," he added. "But I also think there's a place to get the backs in rhythm, too."
Hampton (nine carries for 20 yards) and Vidal (eight carries for 23 yards) took the majority of the carries Sunday against the Rams.
Over the last number of weeks, however, those numbers and snaps have fluctuated game-to-game for the group.
Without getting into specifics, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel echoed what Harbaugh said earlier in the week.
"I think there's varied skill sets of all of our backs," McDaniel said on Thursday. "Our starting running back is someone we absolutely believe in.
"Without hedging our gameplan bet with our opponent, we had some strong consideration and conversation about adjusting the exact flow," McDaniel added.
What the flow looks like exactly remains to be seen, but the Chargers offensive playcaller is confident in each of them.
"I think that is one the strengths of our team, the running back position," McDaniel said. "They're all doing a great job. I'm looking for reasons.
"I'm excited about someone dictating the rotation," McDaniel added. "They do that by play and preparation. O's had a great week of prep and I can tell he's hungry for the ball and wants opportunities."
The Chargers offense enters Week 9 ranked 18th in the league with 111.1 rushing yards per game.
Overall, they're averaging 4.01 yards per run play this season, but just 2.9 yards per attempt from their running backs since Week 5 according to Pro Football Focus.
They are also coming off a game where they struggled to run the ball, tallying 64 yards on 25 attempts.
McDaniel assessed what he's seen from the run game in recent weeks.
"I've seen very coordinated blockers, I've seen the tight ends and tackles have done a lot of really good work, including the interior as well," McDaniel said. "I've liked where the backs are at thus far, being one full practice in.
"They've been very diligent," he added.
As far as the rotation has gone so far, the running backs said this week they have appreciated what it's brought.
It's given them an opportunity to stay fresh but also show their unique skillsets in various situations.
"It's definitely a benefit," Hampton said this week. "We're all fresh coming on and off the field. [McDaniel] uses all three of the running backs and I feel like it's been better for us."
Vidal added: "I think we all have strengths. The coaching staff draws up plays for those strengths. It goes to show how deep of a room we have and that all three of us are able to contribute."
As far as the lead back role is concerned, the consensus among the room is the same.
They'll be ready when their number is called, in whatever role that may be.
"Whenever my name is called, I'm going to try to do the best that I can," Hampton said.
Vidal added: "If it's me, Keaton, Omarion, I always want to contribute to the team."
However it shakes out, McDaniel senses continuous hard work from the offense to try and get things on track.
"There's high energy and high focus on the job at hand because the only thing that's going to change the results, it's not a magical power from outside of the building," McDaniel said. "We've got to do it and do it fast. I see very focused players trying to execute that."
Vidal added: "It's not where we want it to be. Not a lot of stuff on offense right now is where we want it to be, but we're working through it trying to get better. We want to be the reason to win games, and we're just not playing that way right now. Trying to get to that."
Check out the best photos from practice on Thursday at The Bolt in El Segundo!