What Chargers GM Joe Hortiz & HC Jim Harbaugh Said About Daiyan Henley Trade Situation

A day after the Daiyan Henley trade from the Chargers to the Broncos was not finalized, Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh gave their insight on the situation.

Talking at the podium to reporters, Harbaugh gave his assessment of the situation following conversations with Hortiz.

"Here's what I know from talking to Joe," Harbaugh said. "The Broncos based a pass/fail on a medical grade based on whether we would take less compensation. And we wouldn't, and we didn't."

He added: "In my opinion, it's one of those loopholes the league should really look into because it sets a bad precedent and continues to set a bad precedent."

Hortiz echoed Harbaugh's sentiment on the events while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

He added that the trade was one that was a tough one to make to begin with, and Denver wanting to change the terms after the physical led to what transpired.

"First, it was a difficult trade for the organization to make initially," Hortiz said. "A lot of thought went into it, we knew the impact of Daiyan and how much we loved Daiyan. It was a hard decision to make just to trade him. We felt like to make that trade, we had to have compensation that was truly worth it.

"We came to terms on it, made an agreement, they called us up and were asking us to amend the trade based on the physical," Hortiz continued. "In our minds, a physical is a binary thing. It's a pass or a fail. They wanted the player still, they wanted to change the terms, they used it. We weren't going to do it."