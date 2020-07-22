2020 Positional Overview: Secondary

S Derwin James

A First-Team All-Pro in his rookie season, James' sophomore year started with a foot injury suffered in training camp that cost him the first 11 regular-season games of 2019.

"He was really coming on," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said this offseason, "and I thought in training camp some of the new things we were doing were really starting to look good. And then when he got hurt, and then Adrian Phillips got hurt, we got really young at that position. We kind of changed our philosophy.

"… So, now that he's healthy again and we've got some different pieces to the puzzle, I think we're back in that mode."

James returned in Week 13 at Denver and started the final five games of the season, totaling 34 tackles (three for loss) and one pass defended.

In year three, James will spearhead a talented secondary that now includes Harris Jr., one of the best slot corners in football.

"I knew of Chris before we traded for him," James said this offseason. "I always thought that he was a great player and I feel like he still has a lot in the tank – and I feel like just adding him will allow the defense to be very multiple."

James isn't buying into the hype, though. Yes, the Chargers have big names, but according to James, "it's all on paper."

"Right now it looks good, but we got to go out there and perform," he said.

S Rayshawn Jenkins

In his third NFL season, Jenkins started all 16 games for the Chargers at safety in 2019, including 99 percent of all defensive snaps (964) – the most on the team.

He finished the year with 54 total tackles, three interceptions and four passes defended. In March on "The Adam Schefter Podcast," head coach Anthony Lynn said he thinks Jenkins will break out in 2020.

"I saw this coming a couple of years ago," Lynn said. "The young man, he's refocused. He's changed his body. I thought last year putting him at free safety, he made it hard for our second-round draft pick to get on the football field, and Rayshawn just got better and better. He finished as one of the top-five free safeties in the game last year in my opinion, and he's just going to take it to another level."