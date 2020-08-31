With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth 

Lynn pointed to a pair of defensive backs whom the Chargers drafted in 2017. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins played strong before moving to the team's full-time free safety in 2019. Defensive back Desmond King has also been getting reps at strong safety, according to Lynn.

"I've never considered Desmond a corner," Lynn said. "He's always been a nickel guy and pretty much a safety for us."

King was a 2018 First-Team All-Pro at defensive back. In 47 games with the Chargers, he has 189 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and four interceptions – two of which were returned for touchdowns.

Jenkins started all 16 games and played 99 percent of the defensive snaps in 2019. He also led the team in interceptions last season with three.

The Chargers drafted Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After Monday's practice, the rookie said it's been "a learning process" throughout training camp.

If called upon, though, Gilman will be ready to step in for James, whom he called "one of the best athletes I've been around."