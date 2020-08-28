SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

The words of Blake's sister, Letetra Widman, spanned nearly 360 feet on the largest video board in sports: "I'm not sad. I don't want your pity. I want change."

"Enough!!" flanked those words in each end zone, while the LED boards scrolled the names of those who have fallen victim to police shootings and brutality.

Over the last 24 hours, several sports leagues have opted not to play games. The NBA postponed its playoff games on Wednesday in the Orlando bubble. Many NFL teams, including the Chargers, cancelled practice on Thursday.

Taylor said on a team with different races and backgrounds, perspectives will be different. The Chargers quarterback laid out his reality, though.

Yes, he's a Black man who plays in the NFL. But when he leaves the confines of the locker room and the brotherhood within it, he's a Black man in America. He said has to go to the grocery store or the barber shop with the fear of what may happen if he gets pulled over.

It's a chilling thought that no one should ever have cross their mind. And it's why the Los Angeles Chargers decided Thursday wasn't the day for football.

"The gorilla is out there," Lynn said. "The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life. It's just – sometimes when it gets thrown in your face so blatant on camera, sometimes it's just hard to swallow and you want to do something about it. And that's what we're trying to do.