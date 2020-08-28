Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

Aug 27, 2020 at 06:56 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
2LAC5936
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

The original intention of the Los Angeles Chargers' first visit to their spectacular new home in Inglewood on Thursday was to simulate a game day.

Instead, SoFi Stadium took center stage for something much more important than football. In the wake of last Sunday's shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisc., head coach Anthony Lynn cancelled the team's inter-squad scrimmage in favor of reflection and dialogue surrounding social justice in the United States.

"We decided to have a team meeting in the locker room," Lynn said. "[It's the] first time we've been together that close and guys wanted to do it. And after that team meeting, I just felt like this wasn't the time to practice."

Lynn said that more was accomplished in the team meeting than anything they could have done in a practice or scrimmage. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor said he and his teammates are willing to do whatever is necessary to spark tangible change.

"The conversation we had in the locker room was a very good conversation," he said. "Guys – players and coaches – were able to get a lot off of their chest. Some of it was uncomfortable for a lot of people, but I think – and I said this earlier – it was necessary because there was a bunch of mixed emotions as we were prepared to take the field today for our scrimmage."

Instead of taking the field, players lined up behind Lynn in the corner of the north end zone as the coach announced live on NFL Network that the team would not be scrimmaging. Shortly after, groups of players articulated their hurt and frustration with what happened to Blake and so many others.

The indelible images were the first memory the team has made at SoFi Stadium in 2020 – and it may end up being the most impactful.

"This is the first time I've ever been to this stadium," defensive end Isaac Rochell said. "And for the rest of my life I'll think back to the first time I came here: We were discussing social injustices in our country."

The gravity of the moment was palpable.

Related Links

The words of Blake's sister, Letetra Widman, spanned nearly 360 feet on the largest video board in sports: "I'm not sad. I don't want your pity. I want change."

"Enough!!" flanked those words in each end zone, while the LED boards scrolled the names of those who have fallen victim to police shootings and brutality.

Over the last 24 hours, several sports leagues have opted not to play games. The NBA postponed its playoff games on Wednesday in the Orlando bubble. Many NFL teams, including the Chargers, cancelled practice on Thursday.

Taylor said on a team with different races and backgrounds, perspectives will be different. The Chargers quarterback laid out his reality, though.

Yes, he's a Black man who plays in the NFL. But when he leaves the confines of the locker room and the brotherhood within it, he's a Black man in America. He said has to go to the grocery store or the barber shop with the fear of what may happen if he gets pulled over.

It's a chilling thought that no one should ever have cross their mind. And it's why the Los Angeles Chargers decided Thursday wasn't the day for football.

"The gorilla is out there," Lynn said. "The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life. It's just – sometimes when it gets thrown in your face so blatant on camera, sometimes it's just hard to swallow and you want to do something about it. And that's what we're trying to do.

"We knew when we started protesting and we started saying 'Black Lives Matter,' we knew it was gonna be peaks and valleys. And so, even though we're frustrated as hell and sick and tired of being sick and tired, we're gonna keep fighting."

Chargers Players and Personnel Discuss Need for Change

In response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the Bolts canceled their scrimmage to discuss ongoing social justice issues within our country.

2LAC5907
1 / 18
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9588
2 / 18
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9805
3 / 18
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5919
4 / 18
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5925
5 / 18
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9596
6 / 18
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5915
7 / 18
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5976
8 / 18
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5911
9 / 18
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9628
10 / 18
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5936
11 / 18
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5964
12 / 18
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9636
13 / 18
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5987
14 / 18
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9610
15 / 18
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5865
16 / 18
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5923
17 / 18
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9573
18 / 18
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts
news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.
Justin Herbert Finding Guidance in A Familiar Face
news

Justin Herbert Finding Guidance in A Familiar Face

"It's never about how low it gets.  It's always about climbing back up and doing better the next day, and never letting your past mistakes affect your future. So he really helped me with that."
Training Camp Notebook: Chargers Prepare for First Trip to SoFi Stadium
news

Training Camp Notebook: Chargers Prepare for First Trip to SoFi Stadium

"I think it's the best place to play football in the world."
The Trailblazer Behind the Lens of Hard Knocks & NFL Films
news

The Trailblazer Behind the Lens of Hard Knocks & NFL Films

Hannah Epstein is the first female staff cinematographer in Films history and sheds light on what that means to her along with shooting this season of Hard Knocks: Los Angeles.
Training Camp Notebook: Bryan Bulaga on James Campen's Coaching Style
news

Training Camp Notebook: Bryan Bulaga on James Campen's Coaching Style

"He lets guys be themselves and win progress as a player within a realm. But he doesn't try to make one guy be just like the next and I think that's important."
Training Camp Notebook: Sam Tevi Embraces Switch to Left Tackle
news

Training Camp Notebook: Sam Tevi Embraces Switch to Left Tackle

Tevi has appeared in 44 games for the Chargers since 2017.
Training Camp Notebook: Rayshawn Jenkins' Comfort at Free Safety
news

Training Camp Notebook: Rayshawn Jenkins' Comfort at Free Safety

"Time comes with comfortability.  I feel like I've got reps under my belt. I've seen in-game speed. I've practiced 100 times and I just feel really comfortable back there."
Training Camp Notebook: With No Preseason Games, In-House Reps Bringing Out the Best
news

Training Camp Notebook: With No Preseason Games, In-House Reps Bringing Out the Best

Both sides of the ball are benefitting from the depth of talent the other unit possesses.
Training Camp Notebook: Linval Joseph's Strength on Display
news

Training Camp Notebook: Linval Joseph's Strength on Display

"Usually, those interior guys usually aren't as long, but he's long and he can move with the weight that he carries.  So, it's gonna be a lot of help in there."
Bolts Offer Fans Ways to Help Community During #ChargersCamp
news

Bolts Offer Fans Ways to Help Community During #ChargersCamp

The team kicked off a two-week virtual food drive leading into Hunger Action/Awareness Month in September.
Training Camp Notebook: Chris Harris Jr. Still 'Total Package' in the Slot
news

Training Camp Notebook: Chris Harris Jr. Still 'Total Package' in the Slot

The newest member of the Chargers is expecting the same All-Pro results.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium Field is Ready 🤩
video

SoFi Stadium Field is Ready 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of the Blue and White Scrimmage.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
Testing, Testing 👀
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at the latest photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Running Back Austin Ekeler gets an updated look at the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

See the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - June 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look at Derwin James and Joey Bosa on set of the 2020 Super Bowl commercial at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look as Michael Badgley checks out the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse | January 2020

Check out the latest time-lapse of our new home, SoFi Stadium opening this summer! Learn more at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium. Video created by Turner AECOM Hunt
Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium

Browse through photos of Derwin James and Joey Bosa checking out our new home, SoFi Stadium.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
news

DJ picked out his new locker already 😂

Derwin James calls 'dibs' on his new locker at SoFi Stadium. 
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising