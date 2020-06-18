Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The Fehokos are Polynesian, their culture built on "love and respect," according to Breiden.

"In the Polynesian culture, everybody who is close to a family or everybody who is a significant, older elder that is very close to my parents, they're 'auntie' or 'uncle.' In Hawaii, it's how we address people in the Polynesian way. It's out of respect. It's out of love. It's really just a tight-knit culture because we're all we have … everything revolves around family in our culture."

As he said, even if they aren't related by blood, Polynesians still treat each other and their elders with respect and in a way, consider them as extensions of their own families.

Growing up, there was an elder who would regularly visit the Fehoko family. Little did Breiden know that guy who became close friends with his dad, that guy he and his brothers would call uncle, was one of the greatest linebackers of all time.

That guy was Junior Seau.

Seau and Vili became close friends after Seau would visit the Polynesian Cultural Center on his annual trips to Hawaii for the Pro Bowl. Though he was very young and doesn't remember much, Breiden says his brothers had vivid memories of Seau coming to the house, but the impact No. 55 had on his family lasts forever.