Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

Both players admitted while they've made strides in camp, they also know there's a lot of work to be done. Kelley said he wants to get better at pass protection citing being adept at pass pro "is gonna separate who's on the field, especially on third down and in crucial moments of the game."

For Reed, the versatile receiver and returner said, "I go to bed at night trying to figure out how I can be a better player. Whether it's watching more film, watching myself, watching other guys."

One benefit for both guys is how they have savvy veterans to learn from. Kelley cited Austin Ekeler and Reed noted Keenan Allen.

Both listed these players as guys who not only play the game the right way, but are willing to help and share how they've become pros in this league.

"(Austin Ekeler's) a leader, and I just come to him after every single series just making sure like are my aim points good? Is my track good? Is everything detailed?" Kelley mentioned. "He's been successful at this level, so he's a great resource. He's really open to like helping me and other guys. I can't say enough good things about Austin."