2020 Positional Overview: Linebackers

Perryman is entering his sixth season with the Chargers.

Last season, he totaled 68 tackles (five for loss) in 14 games – 10 of which were starts. Perryman made a season-high eight tackles in a Week 7 loss at Tennessee.

Since joining the Chargers in 2015, Perryman has played in 65 games and made 56 starts. He has 301 career tackles and four sacks. In a recent Chargers Weekly interview, Tranquill named Perryman as someone who helped him transition to the pro game.

"I consider myself fortunate to be able to play [last season] with guys like Thomas Davis and Denzel [Perryman]; guys who I think combined had a total of like 22 or 23 years of experience," Tranquill said. "And so it was nice to be in a locker room and specifically a room of linebackers who had that experience, and I was able to draw from and learn from."

Nick Vigil

Vigil signed with the Chargers this offseason as an unrestricted free agent after four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He's coming off his best season as a pro. In 16 starts for the Bengals in 2019, Vigil had 111 total tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble

"He can play MIKE and play WILL," Telesco said of Vigil this offseason. "He played WILL with the Bengals and was a two-year starter there. We like him a lot. The scouts are very excited about signing him. He's tough, he's smart, he's very athletic, he's long and he's played a good amount of football."

Kyzir White

White is entering his third year with the Chargers.

After a shortened rookie season due to injury, White played in all 16 games in 2019, making seven starts. He finished the year with 40 total tackles and an interception.

Similar to Nwosu, Telesco praised White for his versatility.