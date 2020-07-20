2020 Positional Overview: Defensive Line

DT Jerry Tillery

The Chargers' 2019 first-round pick from Notre Dame will start his sophomore season fully healthy. Shoulder surgery limited Tillery during his first NFL offseason and training camp.

"One thing that Jerry has is self-awareness," Irish head coach Brian Kelly told Chargers Weekly this offseason. "He's very aware of his situation -- knows that he did not perform at the level that the expectations had been set for him. … A lot of that had to do with the injury, but he's never been a guy to make excuses. He won't use [it] as an excuse, and so I think you'll see a guy that is wanting to live up to maybe some of the expectations that were set with where he was drafted."

Tillery appeared in 15 games last season, making three starts. He finished 2019 with 17 total tackles, two sacks and three QB hits.

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said the flashes from Tillery were there last year. He noted that the defensive tackle needed to get stronger this offseason, and that Tillery "didn't take much time off," in order to accomplish that.

"I'm very confident that he will deliver big in his second year with the L.A. Chargers," Kelly said.

DT Justin Jones

Jones' defensive snap count in 2019 jumped by 60 percent from his rookie season. He made 12 starts, totaling 30 tackles.

After his rookie year, Jones said he made it a point to improve physically. Entering season three, he said his goal is to maintain that physicality, while giving himself a mental edge.

"I feel like once the game slows down more, you can make a lot more plays," Jones said this offseason. "You start seeing things a lot more faster. So, just trying to get the game to slow down more than it already has and trying to lock into the mental workouts with the Zoom meetings and everything."

Jones, who played college football at NC State, was the Chargers' third-round pick in 2018.

DE Isaac Rochell

Rochell enters his fourth season with the Chargers.

A seventh-round pick from Notre Dame in 2017, Rochell has appeared in Los Angeles' last 34 regular-season games. When Bosa missed a large part of the 2018 season due to injury, Rochell filled in and played 52 percent of the defensive stats, while also starting three games.

He's made 45 total tackles (nine for loss), seven sacks and nine QB hits in his three-year NFL career.

NT Damion Square

Square re-signed with the team in June.

Since 2017, he has appeared in all 48 of Los Angeles' regular-season games. Outside of wide receiver Keenan Allen and Ingram, Sqaure has played more games as a Charger than any of his current teammates.