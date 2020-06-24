2020 Positional Overview: Quarterbacks

"What actually helped him even more was meeting with teams and they came away just impressed," Jeremiah said. "Obviously how smart he was – we knew he was going to be smart. But, the passion that he had for the game and I think he's got kind of a little bit of that reserved persona when you're from the outside. And I think as people got to know him, they realized he's got a little more juice to him than maybe you anticipated."

Herbert looked the part the moment he walked into the Chargers meeting room at the combine, according to Lynn.

"He checked all the boxes," he said the day after Herbert was drafted. "He went to the combine, he competed at the combine. He went to the Senior Bowl, he competed at the Senior Bowl. He had his pro day. He was healthy. He's a four-year senior.

"This is a guy who's ready to come into our league and I believe in no time he'll be ready to jump in and help us contribute. But right now, probably the best thing for him is he gets to go into a room with Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick."