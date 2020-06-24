Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 07:27 AM

2020 Positional Overview: Quarterbacks

Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
LAC_2020_Positional_Overviews_QBs

Chargers.com will break down each of the team's position groups leading up to 2020 training camp. First up: quarterbacks.

Tyrod Taylor

With the departure of Philip Rivers to the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, Taylor assumes the veteran role in a young quarterbacks room.

Taylor has a starting record of 23-21-1. In nine NFL seasons, he has thrown for 9,562 yards, 54 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, while adding 1,843 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. He was a Pro Bowl selection with the Bills in 2015, when Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was Buffalo's assistant head coach/running backs.

With the NFL offseason being virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lynn said it's difficult to fully evaluate the quarterback position. Taylor, though, is someone the head coach can trust.

"Thank God I have some time on task with Tyrod Taylor, and he understands the offense that I want to run and what we're going to do," Lynn said. "And so, I'm very comfortable about that."

Shane Steichen, who took over as the Chargers' offensive coordinator in Week 9 of last season, praised Taylor for his ability to extend plays with his feet and move the chains as a runner. He said that both he and Taylor's teammates are looking forward to seeing what the quarterback can do in 2020.

Related Links

"He's a grinder, now," Steichen said of Taylor. "He's the first one in the building, last one to leave – good leader for our team. [He] brings a lot of athletic ability to the QB room that we're excited about."

Another one of Taylor's strengths is taking care of the football. During his three seasons as a starter in Buffalo, Taylor's interception percentage was 1.3. In 2019, that percentage would have placed him in the top eight among all quarterbacks.

"It's easy to see that a lot of the things that we've discussed from a playbook standpoint, none of it's really foreign to him," new quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton said. "But with any quarterback, I think the key to that quarterback having the opportunity to play winning football in the NFL is all about their recognition of NFL defense. And that's where Tyrod really has a chance to separate himself from a quarterback with less experience."

Justin Herbert

The combination of a complete collegiate resume and stellar performances during each step of the draft evaluation process led Herbert to Los Angeles with the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Herbert made 42 career starts for Oregon, capping his time in Eugene with a 28-27 Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin. His three rushing touchdowns earned him Offensive MVP honors.

Following in the footsteps of several decorated Ducks quarterbacks – including Chargers great and Hall of Famer Dan Fouts – Herbert finished second all-time in passing yards (10,541) and touchdowns (95).

"His performances have made him an Oregon legend," Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal said. "And I know he doesn't like to talk about that kind of stuff because he is a humble guy, but you want to talk about just the ultimate competitor and field general, man, that's what Justin Herbert is."

Three weeks after winning the Rose Bowl, Herbert traveled to Mobile, Ala. for the 2020 Senior Bowl. After putting together an impressive string of practices, he went 9-of-12 for 83 yards and a touchdown in the game, good enough for his second MVP trophy of the month.

From Mobile to the NFL Scouting Combine Indianapolis to his pro day in Eugene, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he doesn't think Herbert could have attacked draft season any better.

"What actually helped him even more was meeting with teams and they came away just impressed," Jeremiah said. "Obviously how smart he was – we knew he was going to be smart. But, the passion that he had for the game and I think he's got kind of a little bit of that reserved persona when you're from the outside. And I think as people got to know him, they realized he's got a little more juice to him than maybe you anticipated."

Herbert looked the part the moment he walked into the Chargers meeting room at the combine, according to Lynn.

"He checked all the boxes," he said the day after Herbert was drafted. "He went to the combine, he competed at the combine. He went to the Senior Bowl, he competed at the Senior Bowl. He had his pro day. He was healthy. He's a four-year senior.

"This is a guy who's ready to come into our league and I believe in no time he'll be ready to jump in and help us contribute. But right now, probably the best thing for him is he gets to go into a room with Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick."

Easton Stick

Stick enters his second season in the Chargers quarterbacks room. The former North Dakota State standout, who went 49-3 as the starter, was lauded for his intelligence in college, something that showed up right away in Costa Mesa.

"He's a pro," Steichen said. "He works at it. Again, he's a grinder – understands the game of football. [He] has good common sense, good feel for the game [and] understands defensive structure and what we're trying to get accomplished on offense. He's been a pleasure to have."

Stick's versatility was another reason why the Chargers selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In addition to being NDSU's all-time leading passer, Stick rushed for 2,523 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Hamilton said that NFL teams are taking notice of quarterbacks like Stick, who may not necessarily possess a traditional skillset.

"There were times in practice last year … where he was able to not only be the scout team quarterback of sorts, but he was able to do a lot of things on both sides of the ball in the practice setting," Hamilton said. "That's just a testament to his overall athleticism, but he has a chance to be a good quarterback and that's the reason why he's in this league."

Related Content

Get to Know: Storm Norton
news

Get to Know: Storm Norton

From the story behind his hair to playing baseball growing up, here's what you may not know about Norton.
What Chris Harris Jr.'s Arrival to LA Means for Chargers, Broncos
news

What Chris Harris Jr.'s Arrival to LA Means for Chargers, Broncos

The Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran breaks down an eventful offseason for the Broncos.
Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family
news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.
Learn More About Your Chargers 2020 Small Business Sweepstakes Winner
news

Learn More About Your Chargers 2020 Small Business Sweepstakes Winner

Alvarez Backflow Co. is a local Southern California veteran owned and family operated business.
Anthony Lynn: 'It's time to speak up and stand for something'
news

Anthony Lynn: 'It's time to speak up and stand for something'

Three takeaways you may have missed from Lynn's final press conference of the virtual offseason.
Remembering Bill Fox
news

Remembering Bill Fox

Chargers minority owner Bill Fox passed away peacefully on Sunday at the age of 94.
Isaac Rochell & Teammates Talk "Powerful" Sunday at Protest
news

Isaac Rochell & Teammates Talk "Powerful" Sunday at Protest

"It was probably one of the most diverse groups I had ever been around which was cool for me to see.  It was powerful."
Justin Jackson: "We're Going to Be the Change"
news

Justin Jackson: "We're Going to Be the Change"

The running back gets candid when asked about the current state of affairs with social justice in our country.
AFC West Preview: Raiders Bolster Offense with Rookie Wide Receivers
news

AFC West Preview: Raiders Bolster Offense with Rookie Wide Receivers

Las Vegas added Alabama's Henry Ruggs III and South Carolina's Bryan Edwards in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Anthony Lynn & Pep Hamilton Participating in Third Annual Quarterback Coaching Summit
news

Anthony Lynn & Pep Hamilton Participating in Third Annual Quarterback Coaching Summit

Put on by the NFL & Black College Football Hall of Fame, the summit provides development and networking opportunities for minority coaches on the offensive side of the ball.
AFC West: How the Chargers Stack up with the Chiefs in 2020
news

AFC West: How the Chargers Stack up with the Chiefs in 2020

Both teams were 12-4 to close the regular season two years ago.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

See the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - May 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

The latest renderings of the new SoFi Stadium set to debut in 2020. Click here to learn more about our new home.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look at Derwin James and Joey Bosa on set of the 2020 Super Bowl commercial at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look as Michael Badgley checks out the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse | January 2020

Check out the latest time-lapse of our new home, SoFi Stadium opening this summer! Learn more at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium. Video created by Turner AECOM Hunt
Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium

Browse through photos of Derwin James and Joey Bosa checking out our new home, SoFi Stadium.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
news

DJ picked out his new locker already 😂

Derwin James calls 'dibs' on his new locker at SoFi Stadium. 
Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium
video

Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium

Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Tour with Luke Combs is coming to SoFi Stadium on Friday, September 4!
The Los Angeles Chargers host a dinner for LUX members and the cast of Ballers on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, California.
video

Chargers LUX x Ballers Cast

Chargers LUX members enjoyed an evening with the cast of hit HBO series Ballers and running back Melvin Gordon.
Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Corey English, checks out his suite at our future home - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Season Ticket Holders Experience Their Seats at SoFi Stadium
video

Season Ticket Holders Experience Their Seats at SoFi Stadium

Season ticket holders get a first look at how they will be watching the Bolts in 2020
Chargers LUX Member Tours SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Tours SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Jacqueline Shulte, tours the new LA stadium - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

iHeart radio talent take a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium, opening in 2020. Sisanie and Louie G checkout the view from their new seats.
Chargers LUX: The Most Connected Membership in LA
video

Chargers LUX: The Most Connected Membership in LA

The first. The best. The only. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
iHeart Media Takes Tour of SoFi Stadium
news

iHeart Media Takes Tour of SoFi Stadium

"There's no other stadium like it, at least that I've ever been to.  This is going to change the way you experience football."
PepsiCo Named Exclusive Soft Drink and Salty Snacks Partner Across SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park
news

PepsiCo Named Exclusive Soft Drink and Salty Snacks Partner Across SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park

PepsiCo throws SoFi Stadium's first tailgate celebration to recognize the construction workers responsible for bringing the world-class sports and entertainment destination in Inglewood to life.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising