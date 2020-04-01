Chris Harris Jr. Opens 'New Chapter' With the Chargers

Harris Jr. said that Milus has been "huge" for his career and that an upcoming reunion will help him to maintain his high standards.

"I made a lot of plays when he was coaching me," Harris Jr. said.

Then there's Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, whose battles with Harris Jr. over the years have only ratcheted up the rivalry between L.A. and Denver. Now, they're teammates with a common goal: channeling their competitiveness into wins.

"… Being able to have that competitive nature in the locker room and just on the team – just know that everyone's gonna be battling," he said. "I know that's the type of competitor he is and just to have that mutual respect out there, I know he's gonna give it his all every game.

"I'm excited to be out there and just add to him – give him any knowledge on the Denver Broncos defense that I got, or anything around the AFC West if he had any questions."

Harris Jr. will join a decorated secondary that includes First-Team All-Pros Derwin James and Desmond King, as well as two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward. Free safety Rayshawn Jenkins played 99 percent of the snaps in 2019 and second-year safety Nasir Adderley is poised to contribute in 2020. Cornerback Michael Davis had a pair of interceptions in 12 starts last season.

Harris Jr. looks at himself as another versatile piece who expects to play all over the field in 2020.