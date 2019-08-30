Recap: Nasir Adderley Debuts with INT, Chargers Top 49ers 27-24 in Preseason Finale

Jones connected with wide receiver Artavis Scott for a 25-yard gain on L.A.'s next possession. Scott finished the preseason with a reception of 25 yards or more in each of the final three games. He caught three balls for 55 yards on Thursday.

Badgley's second field goal of the night – a 28-yarder – gave Los Angeles a 6-0 advantage, but the 49ers responded with a 41-yard touchdown rush on their next possession. San Francisco led 7-6 after the first quarter.

An 11-play, 82-yard drive followed for the Chargers. Running back Detrez Newsome caught a 29-yard pass before a 15-yard rush four snaps later. His 1-yard touchdown rush on the next play gave L.A. the lead back 13-7.

Jones' touchdown capped a 12-play, 74-yard drive for Los Angeles with three minutes to go in the first half. Rookie quarterback Easton Stick played the entire second half, finishing 3-of-6 for 22 yards and two interceptions.

Rookie linebacker Drue Tranquill led the Chargers in tackles (7) for the second straight game. Cornerback Adarius Pickett sealed the game with an interception in the game's final minute.