Recap: Nasir Adderley Debuts with INT, Chargers Top 49ers 27-24 in Preseason Finale

The Chargers closed the 2019 preseason with a 27-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night at Levi's Stadium.
In his NFL debut, rookie safety Nasir Adderley had an interception, a pair of tackles and three passes defensed. Quarterback Cardale Jones led the Chargers to four first-half scoring drives. He finished 10-of-16 for 149 yards and a 2-yard rushing touchdown, while Los Angeles' offense rushed for 129 yards in the first half.
Derrick Gore's 11-yard touchdown rush with 1:17 remaining in the game was the difference. The undrafted rookie running back led the Chargers with 12 rushes for 64 yards.
On the first play from scrimmage, running back Troymaine Pope dashed 42 yards to San Francisco's 28-yard line. Four plays later, Michael Badgley kicked a 42-yard field goal that gave the Chargers an early 3-0 lead.
Jones connected with wide receiver Artavis Scott for a 25-yard gain on L.A.'s next possession. Scott finished the preseason with a reception of 25 yards or more in each of the final three games. He caught three balls for 55 yards on Thursday.
Badgley's second field goal of the night – a 28-yarder – gave Los Angeles a 6-0 advantage, but the 49ers responded with a 41-yard touchdown rush on their next possession. San Francisco led 7-6 after the first quarter.
An 11-play, 82-yard drive followed for the Chargers. Running back Detrez Newsome caught a 29-yard pass before a 15-yard rush four snaps later. His 1-yard touchdown rush on the next play gave L.A. the lead back 13-7.
Jones' touchdown capped a 12-play, 74-yard drive for Los Angeles with three minutes to go in the first half. Rookie quarterback Easton Stick played the entire second half, finishing 3-of-6 for 22 yards and two interceptions.
Rookie linebacker Drue Tranquill led the Chargers in tackles (7) for the second straight game. Cornerback Adarius Pickett sealed the game with an interception in the game's final minute.
Up next: The Chargers open the 2019 regular season at home against the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff from ROKiT Field at Dignity Health Sports Park is on Sunday, September 8 at 1:05 p.m. Pacific (CBS).