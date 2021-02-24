Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

Feb 24, 2021 at 11:59 AM
Below is a list of players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire on March 17 at 1:00 PM PT.

Unrestricted Free Agents (13)

Table inside Article
Player Position Experience College
Jahleel Addae S 8 Central Michigan
Michael Davis CB 4 Brigham Young
Dan Feeney G 4 Indiana
Virgil Green TE 10 Nevada
Ryan Groy G 7 Wisconsin
Hunter Henry TE 5 Arkansas
Melvin Ingram III DE 9 South Carolina
Rayshawn Jenkins S 4 Miami
Forrest Lamp G 4 Western Kentucy
Denzel Perryman LB 6 Miami
Damion Square NT 8 Alabama
Tyrod Taylor QB 10 Virginia Tech
Nick Vigil OLB 5 Utah State

Stay up to date on all of the Chargers free agency moves with the Free Agency Tracker here.

