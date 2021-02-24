Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

Below is a list of players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire on March 17 at 1:00 PM PT.
Unrestricted Free Agents (13)
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|College
|Jahleel Addae
|S
|8
|Central Michigan
|Michael Davis
|CB
|4
|Brigham Young
|Dan Feeney
|G
|4
|Indiana
|Virgil Green
|TE
|10
|Nevada
|Ryan Groy
|G
|7
|Wisconsin
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|5
|Arkansas
|Melvin Ingram III
|DE
|9
|South Carolina
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|S
|4
|Miami
|Forrest Lamp
|G
|4
|Western Kentucy
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|6
|Miami
|Damion Square
|NT
|8
|Alabama
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|10
|Virginia Tech
|Nick Vigil
|OLB
|5
|Utah State
