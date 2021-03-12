What You Need to Know About Free Agency

On how he decides which areas to address in free agency and the draft:

"You kind of line up your list of needs that you're trying to work on. I don't prioritize it. They all need to be addressed one way or another. Like you said, there are different ways to do it.

Some of it is just based on the calendar. We have players in-house that we're trying to develop.

Free agency is next on the calendar, then you have the draft, then you have college free agency after the draft. You have trades anywhere in the middle there. A lot of it is just based on the calendar, as far as how you try to approach these.

You can do a little bit of, 'Let's look at the draft board, let's see where we are as far as strengths of strengths of different positions, then compare that to different strengths of free agency,' and that could dictate where you go. That's a lot of how it goes.

Now, the draft board at this point. It's up. It's kind of set. Now, it will be adjusted between now and April. But, we have a pretty good feel for where the positions that are strong and that aren't as strong are.

In free agency, it's very easy to look at where the positions of strength are. Now, what we don't know is what the market numbers will be for different players. Certainly, this year it's even more difficult to figure out where those numbers are because certainly with any free agent that you sign, it's not just a talent you're signing, but how much are they going to cost and how do they fit into your salary cap? There is a lot that goes into that.