Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly Talks Former Players, Now Chargers

After a limited offseason in his rookie year due to a shoulder injury, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery is working toward a bounce-back sophomore season.

Last Wednesday, Bradley referred to Tillery as a "true pro" with regard to the work he's put in this offseason. Kelly said that he expects Tillery to play at a level that matches his 2019 first-round status (No. 28 overall).

"One thing that Jerry has is self-awareness," Kelly said. "He's very aware of his situation -- knows that he did not perform at the level that the expectations had been set for him. … A lot of that had to do with the injury, but he's never been a guy to make excuses. He won't use (it) as an excuse, and so I think you'll see a guy that is wanting to live up to maybe some of the expectations that were set with where he was drafted."

"I think for him to go through a season and go through some of the things he did, I thought you saw flashes of it where he did well," Bradley said. "I think the biggest thing that he saw was just the strength. He needed to get stronger, and I think that not being a part of a weight program in the offseason for us because of that shoulder maybe set him back a little bit.

"But I think he went into the offseason now saying, … 'You know what? I've got to get stronger, I gotta get bigger,' and he didn't take much time off and he was working hard at that aspect."

Kelly thinks the payoff for Tillery will take place in 2020.