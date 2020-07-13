Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Entering his second year with the Chargers (14:17)

"I consider myself fortunate to be able to play [last season] with guys like Thomas Davis and Denzel [Perryman]; guys who I think combined had a total of like 22 or 23 years of experience. And so it was nice to be in a locker room and specifically a room of linebackers who had that experience, and I was able to draw from and learn from. In year one, I was just coming in trying to take the same mindset I took into Notre Dame in terms of I knew probably early on I'd have an opportunity on special teams and an opportunity to compete and make my presence known and just try to take advantage of those opportunities.

"And I think certainly as the year went on, I got more reps on defense and like you said, the game started to slow down a little bit. But, I'll be honest, too: You've got in college some teams trying to run 80, 90, 100 plays a game and it can get exhausting. And so, the speed of the game – actually like the pace of the game – is actually slower in the NFL in my opinion. But the time between the ball is snapped and when the play is dead is a lot faster."

Playing alongside rookie LB Kenneth Murray (16:17)