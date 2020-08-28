Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

Parham Jr. played college football at Stetson University in DeLand, Fla. – an enrollment of just over 4,000 students. In 30 games, he finished his career as the school's all-time leader in catches (180), receiving yards (2,591), and receiving touchdowns (20). Those eye-popping stats earned him an invite to the 2019 Senior Bowl.

"I was really surprised Donald didn't get drafted a couple of years ago just because he has rare traits," Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said. "When you're a scout, you're always looking for things that differentiate you from other players."

Nagy said that Parham Jr. has the wingspan of someone who is approximately 7 foot 1 coupled with a 36-inch vertical jump. That makes for what he called a "rare" and "unusual" catch radius.

Hunter Henry praised Parham Jr. last week for his play so far in training camp, adding that "he has a lot of talent" and "can move really well, too, for how big he is." That encouragement from the Chargers starting tight end hasn't gone unnoticed.

"Hunter Henry's definitely been a great mentor to me," Parham Jr. said. "He's always keeping me uplifted during practice and making sure that I get it in my head that I can do this. He's definitely helped me along the way throughout this whole camp experience."

At 23, Parham Jr.'s early football journey has been filled twists and turns. When asked if he ever thinks about the trajectory of his career and where it can go, he quickly responded.