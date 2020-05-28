Former Coaches a Welcomed Sight for Bryan Bulaga, Chris Harris Jr.

Harris Jr. may be trending toward Canton, too. In nine NFL seasons, he's been selected to four Pro Bowls and an All-Pro team in 2016. In April, Harris Jr. was named to the NFL's All-Decade team.

It was Milus who encouraged him early on to stick with the position that's earned him those accolades.

"He [Milus] said whatever you do – if you can play outside, safety, whatever – always try to play that slot because he said I'm one of the best at it," Harris Jr. said.

Cornerbacks and offensive linemen are rarely compared, but Bulaga and Harris Jr.'s offseasons are eerily similar: veterans with Super Bowl rings who have ventured away from the only NFL homes they've ever known.

With careers continuing in Los Angeles, each player has a mentor from the past in their respective corner.