What You Need to Know About Free Agency 

"I really like where we are with that right now. It's not exactly perfect or a finished product, but I like how we're using the information that we have, whether it's coaching or whether it's in player acquisition, just to try and increase our odds of making the right decision. It's a probability-based decision-making processes. That's what it all comes down to. We're trying to put ourselves in the best possible chance to make that decision, rather than just kind of making it from your gut of what you think could happen. 'Well, I'd like to see some data behind that to help us make that decision.' It's just a factor just helps us, more than anything else. Doesn't make a decision for us, but it makes that decision, hopefully, a better probability of being successful."