A Conversation With: Bryan Bulaga

This summer, we thought we'd check in with a few Chargers players before training camp and the 2021 season kick into gear.
Our first conversation features right tackle Bryan Bulaga.
Though 2021 is only Bulaga's second season with the Chargers, the team has added many new faces on the offensive line making him the veteran Bolt in the room.
Here's my conversation with Bulaga on the offseason program, his reunion with Corey Linsley, thoughts on Rashawn Slater, and much more.
Year two with the Chargers, and a real offseason! How's it been going for you?
Bryan Bulaga: It's going really well. I think it's been really positive so far. Coach Staley, I think, is gonna be a phenomenal head coach in this league. I think he's changed the energy and kind of the mindset of the team already in the offseason, which has been good. For me personally, having o-line coach Frank Smith, I think he's a very good football coach as well. He's really fun to be around. He teaches the scheme well, he's able to adapt to systems that guys have been in and what they've done and kind of convert it to the new scheme that we're going to be going with. It's been really good so far.
Frank Smith, in his presser, mentioned four Cs: "clear, consistent, concise communication." How does that philosophy benefit this offensive line?
Bulaga: First things first, with us up front, it's all about communication. I think when you can have good communication in the offensive line room, that's only gonna help the group perform better on Sundays. Obviously, throughout a game week or throughout training camp or what we've been in right now, especially with the new scheme, we're installing things and seeing it for the first time, so being on the field with it for the first time, there's gonna be a lot of questions. There's gonna be things that we don't have the answers to right now because this is new to all the guys, but having a coach who's able to communicate those things and be clear about what we need to do and make sure there's no gray area is great.