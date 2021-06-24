How Justin Herbert Has Improved His Game Entering 2021

"All of the defensive looks that they have — they hold their disguise so well and they're always showing [coverage] shell," Herbert said. "It puts the offense in a tough position because everything looks the same and you're not really able to pick up where the pressure is coming from, where to slide to and who to point. Just seeing all of that, it doesn't get much more complicated than that, so I have really appreciated that."

Picking up a complex offense while facing a defense designed to confuse could be maddening for a 23-year-old quarterback. Veteran tight end Jared Cook – who played in offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi's offense the last two seasons in New Orleans – said he's seen young signal callers that don't understand the offense and are never able to pick it up.

Herbert, though, is different.