Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

How Justin Herbert Has Improved His Game Entering 2021

Jun 24, 2021 at 03:17 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
FTP_Herbert

Not only is quarterback Justin Herbert learning a new offense this offseason, he's doing so while practicing against a puzzling defense.

Head coach Brandon Staley spoke after last week's minicamp about the process they've gone through together this offseason – a process that has pushed the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year to improve all aspects of his game entering season two.

"We didn't want to take it easy on him," Staley said. "We wanted to make it right for him. Those are two different things. Justin is such a hard worker. When you see him out on the practice field, you can see all of that hard work really shine. I thought that he had a really solid two days here."

Physical traits aside, Staley said that Herbert's command and comfortability both in and out of the huddle were among the things that stood out over two-and-a-half weeks of OTAs and minicamp.

It's a testament to the investment Herbert has made and the progress he's seen in his short time together with Staley. Herbert said he'll spend his time away from the facility studying so that he has the offense "down to a T" when training camp commences.

"What he and I talked about is that most of the things in life that are worth it, you really have to fight for," Staley said. "It's not just going to happen right away."

Herbert said there's "a ton" he's focused on improving, from drops and footwork to having a better feel in the pocket. In addition to mastering the offensive playbook, Herbert pointed to defensive recognition as another element of the game he's working to get better at.

That's where Staley's D has delivered.

Related Links

"All of the defensive looks that they have — they hold their disguise so well and they're always showing [coverage] shell," Herbert said. "It puts the offense in a tough position because everything looks the same and you're not really able to pick up where the pressure is coming from, where to slide to and who to point. Just seeing all of that, it doesn't get much more complicated than that, so I have really appreciated that."

Picking up a complex offense while facing a defense designed to confuse could be maddening for a 23-year-old quarterback. Veteran tight end Jared Cook – who played in offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi's offense the last two seasons in New Orleans – said he's seen young signal callers that don't understand the offense and are never able to pick it up.

Herbert, though, is different.

"What I see from him is that the corrections that he's making aren't big ones, but the little ones that he makes, he picks up on them fast," Cook said. "He changes it. It's not a repetitive correction thing, which is what you see out of a lot of young guys, no matter what position, in the league. There are those mistakes that you have to get rid of and I don't see any of that from him. He's been on it, man."

Go Behind-the-Scenes at Media Day 2021

Get your first look at the Chargers in uniform for the 2021 season!

DSC06496
1 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5866
2 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07062
3 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5922
4 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08200
5 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07003
6 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07543
7 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6000
8 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08424
9 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5915
10 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5983
11 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6002
12 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07049
13 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5939
14 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06801
15 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5961
16 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07037
17 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5925
18 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06765
19 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08127
20 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5987
21 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07023
22 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06757
23 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07451
24 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5980
25 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08097
26 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06663
27 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5990
28 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08965
29 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06743
30 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5863
31 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07922
32 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06600
33 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6010
34 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07531
35 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07558
36 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08252
37 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07161
38 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06379
39 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08852
40 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07120
41 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07485
42 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5968
43 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06534
44 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07490
45 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08897
46 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5954
47 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06430
48 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5973
49 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07985
50 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07963
51 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5948
52 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08457
53 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08287
54 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08885
55 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07347
56 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08169
57 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08262
58 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08162
59 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07534
60 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: What RB Austin Ekeler Thinks About the Chargers' New Offense

Ten quotes from the Chargers' two-day minicamp this week at Hoag Performance Center.
news

From the Podium: What is Drew Brees' Advice to Justin Herbert?

Three takeaways from the final day of Los Angeles' two-day minicamp at Hoag Performance Center.
news

From the Podium: What's the Chargers Offense's Potential in 2021?

"I definitely think this offense has what it takes to become a high prolific offense in the NFL."
news

From the Podium: How is Justin Herbert Picking Up the New Offense?

"I think it's all right where it's supposed to be. It's been perfect."
news

From the Podium: Uchenna Nwosu Watching Tape of Former Top-10 Draft Pick

Ten quotes from Monday's media availability as the Chargers continue OTAs.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Los Angeles Chargers Suite Experience

Chargers suites at the incredible new SoFi Stadium boast an exclusive setting to entertain clients, partners and friends. A world-class experience in sports and entertainment.
video

What Are Jon and Vinny Cooking Up at SoFi Stadium?

Get a behind-the-scenes look into the kitchen at SoFi Stadium as Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo prepare for the upcoming 2021 season.
video

Season Ticket Members Visit SoFi Stadium for First Time

On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Bolt Fam Members for the first time! Interested in becoming part of the Bolt Fam? Visit here for more info!
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Learn More
Advertising