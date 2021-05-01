Chargers Draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. With 47th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. with the 47th overall pick in the second round of Friday's 2021 NFL Draft.
Samuel Jr. (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015 (No. 83 overall).
At Florida State, Samuel Jr. started 23 career games – including eight last season – and was first-team All-ACC in 2020. He finished his collegiate career with 97 total tackles, 29 passes defensed and four interceptions.
Samuel Jr. will join a Chargers secondary that includes a pair of All-Pros in cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and safety and fellow Seminole Derwin James. Los Angeles also re-signed cornerback Michael Davis in free agency.
Samuel Jr.'s father, Asante, played 11 NFL seasons as a cornerback with the Patriots, Eagles and Falcons. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, a first-team All-Pro and a two-time Super Bowl Champion.
The Chargers' next scheduled pick is at No. 77 overall in the third round.
