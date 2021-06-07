Chris Harris Jr.'s Potential Impact in Chargers' New Defensive Scheme

USA Today NFL editor Doug Farrar joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly" to discuss head coach Brandon Staley and the personnel he'll have on both sides of the ball in Los Angeles.
Later, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano shared his takeaways from last week's media availability with linebacker Kenneth Murray, safety Nasir Adderley and all three Chargers coordinators.
Among the highlights with Farrar:
-Reaction when Staley was hired as head coach (1:02)
-Players with positional versatility like All-Pro safety Derwin James (4:24)
-How cornerbacks Asante Samuel Jr., Chris Harris Jr. and Michael Davis fit in the new defensive scheme (6:40)
-"I don't think it's an exaggeration to say that Chris Harris is the best slot defender in NFL history." (7:20)
-On Adderley (9:15)
-Quarterback Justin Herbert's rookie season (10:48)
-Chargers O-line and running back Austin Ekeler's potential role in 2021 (14:40)
