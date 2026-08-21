Why Jake Slaughter is Ready to Potentially be Chargers Starting Center in 2026

Slaughter had been competing for the Chargers starting left guard spot but has since shifted his full focus to center, a spot he exclusively played in college.

"I think immediately I felt terrible for Tyler," Slaughter said Thursday night. "I know how much all this meant to him and how much he put into all this.

"It was very challenging, but I felt very welcomed," Slaughter added. "I felt like my guys took care of me and there was a lot of pats on the ass of, 'Hey you got this man.'"

How did Slaughter feel Thursday night with Justin Herbert?

"It was good," Slaughter said. "I think there's a lot to work on, a lot to coach up for me personally so excited to get back out there."

He later added: "I think holistically, being able to attack the line of scrimmage with speed and shoulder lean. Doing things we're coached to do. It's a never-ending process ... one of those things you get to attack every day."

Slaughter played in 51 career games at Florida and made 33 career starts for the Gators, playing every snap of his college career at center.

Keep in mind that the Bolts loved Slaughter in the pre-draft process, whether it was film study or meeting with him at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

During the scouting process, each Bolts scout — including Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz — gets a single blue star to put by a one player's name. It signifies a player they would love to have in powder blue.

"He was a blue star player for us. He was my blue star," Hortiz said of Slaughter back in April.

Fast forward to August and it appears Slaughter is in line to potentially play a big role for the Chargers in 2026.