Chargers Training Camp Report: How Mike McDaniel Views Offense Ahead of 53-Man Roster Cutdown

1. McDaniel on upcoming 53-man roster decisions

Mike McDaniel's brain is usually churning, but perhaps it's at an advanced pace these days.

Especially when it comes to the math involved with figuring out the Chargers initial 53-man roster.

With roster cutdown day looming on Sunday at 3 p.m. (PT), the Chargers Offensive Coordinator was asked Monday about where it all stands in his head.

"It's a difficult one just based upon the overall depth of the entire team," McDaniel said. "You're discussing nine or 10 linemen versus four tight ends versus four running backs [or] six receivers.

"It's hot and heavy right now in terms of those last positions, and that's what you want," McDaniel continued. "You kind of go into camp with the underlying hope that there's going to be tough decisions to make because that means if they're easy, your team is probably not talented enough.

"We're going to have some tough decisions. Fortunately, we have another practice and four quarters to evaluate before that time comes," McDaniel added. "It will be a healthy competition for sure to get one of those active spots."

The position groups McDaniel mentioned will certainly be ones to keep an eye on as the Chargers figure out how many offensive players are on the initial 53.

But the one McDaniel didn't include — quarterback — is also coming down to the wire as Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei are battling for perhaps a lone spot behind Justin Herbert.

McDaniel said Monday that he wants to see a better performance in Thursday's preseason game than the duo had against the 49ers, and is confident that will happen.