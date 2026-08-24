Chargers Training Camp Report: How Mike McDaniel Views Offense Ahead of 53-Man Roster Cutdown

The Chargers held their penultimate practice of training camp Monday, which was Day 19 of Chargers 2026 Training Camp.
Monday's session went for 75 minutes and included helmets, shoulder pads and shorts.
The Bolts will practice Tuesday at 10 a.m. at The Bolt in advance of Thursday's preseason finale against the Rams.
Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Monday's practice:
1. McDaniel on upcoming 53-man roster decisions
Mike McDaniel's brain is usually churning, but perhaps it's at an advanced pace these days.
Especially when it comes to the math involved with figuring out the Chargers initial 53-man roster.
With roster cutdown day looming on Sunday at 3 p.m. (PT), the Chargers Offensive Coordinator was asked Monday about where it all stands in his head.
"It's a difficult one just based upon the overall depth of the entire team," McDaniel said. "You're discussing nine or 10 linemen versus four tight ends versus four running backs [or] six receivers.
"It's hot and heavy right now in terms of those last positions, and that's what you want," McDaniel continued. "You kind of go into camp with the underlying hope that there's going to be tough decisions to make because that means if they're easy, your team is probably not talented enough.
"We're going to have some tough decisions. Fortunately, we have another practice and four quarters to evaluate before that time comes," McDaniel added. "It will be a healthy competition for sure to get one of those active spots."
The position groups McDaniel mentioned will certainly be ones to keep an eye on as the Chargers figure out how many offensive players are on the initial 53.
But the one McDaniel didn't include — quarterback — is also coming down to the wire as Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei are battling for perhaps a lone spot behind Justin Herbert.
McDaniel said Monday that he wants to see a better performance in Thursday's preseason game than the duo had against the 49ers, and is confident that will happen.
"I think Trey and DJ would be the first to say there was some plays that they left out there and wasn't to their standard," McDaniel said. "Based upon my working experience with them, I'm very comfortable with their ownership of the offense and their ability to get better at things so I have a lot of faith in that."
2. Update on left guard
The Chargers left guard battle has shifted a bit of late since Jake Slaughter is now the Chargers starting center.
Slaughter, a rookie second-round pick, filled that spot after Tyler Biadasz was put on Injured Reserve with a left ACL injury, a move that means he will miss the 2026 season.
Trey Pipkins III and Kayode Awosika continued a recent trend as both took reps at left guard on Monday.
McDaniel provided an update on how Biadasz's injury affected the left guard battle.
"It altered it slightly. Jake was firmly in the running for that," McDaniel said. "Luckily, we've had some strong play from a bunch of the guys, several of the vets you've seen all types of different number float in there.
"I think the No. 74 [Awosika] might stick, he's been fortunately been coming along, but realistically the battle wasn't complete and guys have to solidify their spots," McDaniel said.
Pipkins also remains a candidate for the job, according to McDaniel.
"Very much so [in the mix]," McDaniel said. "I would just say Kayode has kind of taken the lead in terms of it's almost his job to lose because of his growth in the last two weeks.
"Trey's definitely still a factor in that and we're working out all of those sorts of lineups to make sure we have the very best one for Week 1," McDaniel added.
While those two players shared reps at left guard, Pipkins also spent time at left tackle on Monday.
Rashawn Slater went through individual drills before participating in two full team periods, an increased workload that the past two days.
Slaughter, Cole Strange and Joe Alt manned the rest of the line.
As for the line in front of Lance, it included Travis Burke at left tackle, Trevor Penning at left guard, Jacob Spomer at center, Alex Harkey at right guard and Logan Taylor at right tackle.
Uiagalelei's group was made up of, from left to right, Laekin Vakalahi, Taylor, Josh Kaltenberger, Harkey and Burke.
3. Extra notes
Monday's practice was the shortest of practice in pads of camp, meaning there weren't a ton of highlight-reel plays.
Herbert did find David Njoku for a deep pass down the middle of the field and Myles Purchase had an interception on defense, but the primary focus of the session was run plays.
The trenches did go through 1-on-1 drills, with Alt, Strange, Slaughter, Pipkins and Burke all getting wins for the offense to start the period.
It was fairly even the rest of the way with Penning and Vakalahi each notching two wins and while Awosika, Burke, Slaughter and Harkey all had victorious reps.
Defensively, Nadame Tucker had a clean win off the edge, as did Andre Carter and Garmon Randolph.
Justin Eboigbe, Nick Barrett, TeRah Edwards and Terry Webb then had wins for the defense along the interior.