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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream for Preseason

Aug 24, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

RamsPre3

The Los Angeles Chargers close the preseason with a home battle against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Thursday night's game will mark the 43rd preseason matchup between the two teams. They have split the matchups evenly, as the teams will play in the preseason for the sixth consecutive year.

Last year's matchup saw Justin Herbert and the starting offense get some snaps, as the Chargers quarterback led a nine-play, 51-yard field goal drive in his first-ever preseason game.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Thursday, August 23
  • Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

  • SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

WATCH ON TV

The game will be broadcast on CBS Los Angeles in Los Angeles and Orange County.

It will also be aired on affiliate TV stations CBS 8 KFMB (San Diego), KSBW (Monterey), KSEE (Fresno), KTVX (Salt Lake City, UT) and KQCA (Sacramento).

  • Play-by-play: Noah Eagle
  • Analysts: Dan Fouts
  • Sideline: Jaime Maggio

The game will also be broadcast nationally on NFL Network.

STREAMING

Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

  • NFL+ for subscribers

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI AM-640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

The game will also air KNWZ 970 AM, KNWH-AM, KECY (Palm Springs), KATY-FM 101.3 (San Bernardino), KORE AM 1050 / 102.9 FM (Eugene, OR), KNCU-FM 92.7 (Newport, OR) and KBFP AM 800 (Bakersfield).

PURO CHARGERS

Lo podrán seguir simultáneamente en Español a través de la TUDN Los Angeles 101.9 FM-HD3 y Latino Mix 103.9/89.3 FM. También por el Chargers mobile app opción en Español, con los relatos de Adrián García Márquez y los comentarios de Francisco Pinto.

https://www.chargers.com/puro-chargers/

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