Chargers Training Camp Report: Takeaways From Final Practice of 2026

The Bolts held their 20th and final practice of Chargers 2026 Training Camp on Tuesday.
The session went for 75 minutes and included helmets, shoulder pads and shorts.
The Chargers will now prep for Thursday's preseason finale against the Rams before Sunday's 53-man roster cutdown deadline.
Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Tuesday's practice:
1. That's a wrap!
The Bolts began this journey on July 29, a Wednesday that was brimming was excitement.
Exactly 20 practices later, the Chargers put a bow on training camp and will now look ahead to Thursday's third and final preseason game against the Rams.
One eye, of course, will also be on the final few spots left to potentially be claimed on the 53-man roster.
But overall, Harbaugh said before Tuesday's practice that he loves where his team is at right now.
"Mostly good, a lot of good," Harbaugh said. "The goal has been to get our healthiest and best team to Week 1.
"The focus has been outstanding. No distractions," Harbaugh added. "[Guys] have been just working and not worrying ... and that's been for the good."
The work won't stop here, of course, as the Chargers open the 2026 season at home against the Cardinals on September 13.
But a major part of the calendar is now complete, with Harbaugh echoing that his team is "still grinding" toward the weeks ahead.
"It takes everybody and we need everybody," Harbaugh said. "What's good for the hive is good for the bee, and what's good for the bee is good for the hive. That's football, that's building a team."
2. Final left guard update
The left guard battle was spotlighted in nearly every Camp Report over the past month, so it makes sense that group is included in the last one.
Tuesday's practice saw Trey Pipkins III and Kayode Awosika split reps at left guard, something that has taken place since Saturday.
While the Chargers haven't officially named a starter at that spot, Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel said Monday that Awosika could potentially be that guy.
"I think the No. 74 might stick," McDaniel said Monday.
As for the rest of the line in front of Justin Herbert, the unit saw Rashawn Slater, Jake Slaughter, Cole Strange and Joe Alt in their usual spots.
Trey Lance's group was made up of, from left to right, Travis Burke, Trevor Penning, Jacob Spomer, Alex Harkey and Logan Taylor.
The line for DJ Uiagalelei included, from left to right, Laekin Vakalahi, Taylor, Josh Kaltenberger, Harkey and Burke.
Check out the best photos from the twentieth day of Training Camp 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo!
3. Key plays from camp finale
The Chargers spent a portion of Tuesday's practice working in full-team drills, including a 2-minute situation that saw the defenses win each time.
But the main highlights came in 7-on-7 work, especially in the red zone.
Herbert came out firing in his first four reps of 7-on-7, finding Charlie Kolar, Devonte Ross, Tre' Harris and Kimani Vidal for first downs.
The Bolts top defense was then up as Derwin James started the drill with an interception against Lance.
Cam Hart and Elijah Molden then teamed up to force a deep incompletion before Donte Jackson tallied a pass breakup.
Once the period move to the red zone, Nikko Reed had a pass breakup before Kolar caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Herbert.
Uiagalelei then stepped in a delivered a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dalevon Campbell that drew roars from the entire offense.
Elsewhere in practice, Jamaree Caldwell, Akheem Mesidor, Molden and Reed each had a tackle for loss while Tony Jefferson had a pass breakup.