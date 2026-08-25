Chargers Training Camp Report: Takeaways From Final Practice of 2026

1. That's a wrap!

The Bolts began this journey on July 29, a Wednesday that was brimming was excitement.

Exactly 20 practices later, the Chargers put a bow on training camp and will now look ahead to Thursday's third and final preseason game against the Rams.

One eye, of course, will also be on the final few spots left to potentially be claimed on the 53-man roster.

But overall, Harbaugh said before Tuesday's practice that he loves where his team is at right now.

"Mostly good, a lot of good," Harbaugh said. "The goal has been to get our healthiest and best team to Week 1.

"The focus has been outstanding. No distractions," Harbaugh added. "[Guys] have been just working and not worrying ... and that's been for the good."

The work won't stop here, of course, as the Chargers open the 2026 season at home against the Cardinals on September 13.

But a major part of the calendar is now complete, with Harbaugh echoing that his team is "still grinding" toward the weeks ahead.