What To Know About Chargers Ahead of 2026 NFL 53-Man Roster Cutdown Deadline

The 2026 deadline for the 53-man roster cutdown is on the horizon.

With the preseason concluding next week, all NFL teams must soon trim their roster to 53 players in advance of the 2026 regular season.

Here is what you need to know about the NFL's 53-man roster deadline.

When is the roster deadline?

All teams must reduce their roster to an initial 53 players by 3 p.m. (PT) on August 30.

How many players can a team keep?

Teams are required to have 53 players on their active roster. Each team has also has a practice squad that consists of more than a dozen players.

Teams can have a maximum of 16 players on their practice squad but there is one exception. If a team has a player from the International Pathway Program on their roster — which the Chargers have in offensive tackle Laekin Vakalahi — they have an exempt spot and can keep 17 players.

When will the practice squad be announced?

Practice squads must be into the league by 10 a.m. (PT) on August 31, the day after initial 53-man rosters are announced.

What if a player goes on Injured Reserve?

Unfortunately, injuries are part of life in the NFL. But a recent rule change tweaked how rosters look.

Teams can place up to two players on Injured Reserve on or before August 30 with a Designated to Return status. Those players can return to the team after sitting out a minimum of four games.

Teams previously had to keep players on their roster through cuts.

Can the Chargers add a player released by another team?

Yes. A big part of roster cutdown day is teams watching moves that other teams make.

Players with fewer than four years of service in the league are subject to waivers, meaning teams have the chance to claim their existing contracts. The Chargers currently have the 22nd spot in waiver orders based on their 2025 record.