Why Mike McDaniel Didn't Mind Justin Herbert's Interception at Chargers Training Camp

Justin Herbert threw an interception in Tuesday's practice, with safety Kendall Williamson outmuscling wide receiver Tre' Harris for a takeaway in the middle of the field.
It was the first interception in camp for the Bolts quarterback, and Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel loved it.
Yes, you read that correctly.
Since arriving in Southern California, McDaniel has implored Herbert to play and think outside of the comfort zone that has made him one of the league's best quarterbacks.
"Full lean-in, full buy-in and I can't stress it enough, it's very difficult for high performers to do things outside of what's given them success," McDaniel said of Herbert.
He later added: "He threw a pick simply because he's leaning into the process and getting comfortable with all the things we're asking him to do. On that particular play, he has his eyes set on an eligible here and reset the throw and got an incredible learning experience that will benefit him in the game."
On the play, McDaniel said Herbert looked off a read before progressing to Harris in the middle of the field.
And although Herbert fired a sharp pass right at Harris, Williamson jumped the route just enough to secure the takeaway.
McDaniel said he still came away impressed by Herbert's willingness to attack a new play call.
"It was the first time he executed in a live situation, that reset high-low I'm asking him to do," McDaniel said. "He had the timing, he got the space where it should be completed and he didn't get rattled by the result, which is what is so key for guys in training camp if you're trying to do something special during the year."
In a game, McDaniel noted, he'd prefer Herbert to make the safe play and simply check the ball down to a running back or tight end.
"But not until we've figured out how to play the position, which he's above proficient already in a new system in Year 1," McDaniel said.
Overall, McDaniel has emphasized timing and footwork with Herbert in recent months, with the expectation that the quarterback let it rip and learn from his mistakes along the way.
That included a practice last week when Herbert admitted to the Chargers OC that he was "nervous" making throws so early in his read.
"To be clear, he wasn't as nervous as he was proposing, but he was still nervous," McDaniel quipped Wednesday. "But absolutely, I think that's been my favorite part of practice."
Essentially, McDaniel wants Herbert to take risks now for two reasons:
First, so the quarterback can understand if he can make the throw or not by the time regular-season games roll around.
Or if it's better for him to play it safe and move onto the next play without risking a turnover.
"He's really progressing as fast as one could even picture, much faster than I was planning for," McDaniel said.
He later added: "[The interception] was a great rep."
The Chargers welcomed local military families to Training Camp at the University of San Diego for a day of football! Guests had the opportunity to watch practice, meet players, and enjoy a special experience in recognition of their service.