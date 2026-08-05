Why Mike McDaniel Didn't Mind Justin Herbert's Interception at Chargers Training Camp

Overall, McDaniel has emphasized timing and footwork with Herbert in recent months, with the expectation that the quarterback let it rip and learn from his mistakes along the way.

That included a practice last week when Herbert admitted to the Chargers OC that he was "nervous" making throws so early in his read.

"To be clear, he wasn't as nervous as he was proposing, but he was still nervous," McDaniel quipped Wednesday. "But absolutely, I think that's been my favorite part of practice."

Essentially, McDaniel wants Herbert to take risks now for two reasons:

First, so the quarterback can understand if he can make the throw or not by the time regular-season games roll around.

Or if it's better for him to play it safe and move onto the next play without risking a turnover.

"He's really progressing as fast as one could even picture, much faster than I was planning for," McDaniel said.