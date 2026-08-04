How Rookie Brenen Thompson Continues to Flash at Chargers Training Camp

It's been hard to miss rookie Brenen Thompson through five days of training camp practices.
The Chargers fourth-round pick has made number of plays throughout the early portion of the practices, including a pair of long catches from Justin Herbert in the first few days of camp.
So far, the rookie continuously finds himself as a target by Herbert during the team drills, garnering praise from his fellow teammates and coaches already.
Thompson, however, is looking for far more.
"I'm nowhere near where I want to be right now," Thompson said at the podium on Monday. "I think if I was, there would be issues."
The Mississippi State product has shown a lot of the same explosiveness in powder blue that made him a player Mike McDaniel and the offensive staff coveted in the draft.
Thompson led the SEC with 1,054 receiving yards in 2025, becoming the first player to do that in program history. The receiver also had five receptions of 50-plus yards, and 11 of over 20 yards.
But so far, his time in the NFL has been focused on learning.
The rookie said on Monday that adjusting to McDaniel's scheme took some time at first, as he came from a less complex system with the Bulldogs.
He feels like he's much more confident now though, taking advantage of time both on and off the field.
"I think it's something I put on myself in studying and being mature in that aspect, understanding that you can't really play football if you don't know what you're doing," Thompson said. "It's been a big transition, it's been huge. I'm used to one word calls in college and now we're in 20-word calls and really get the calls from the quarterback, dissect which part belongs to you and go out there and execute.
"I put a lot on myself to study and know what I have each play, but not only that, get the mental reps of the other 60, 70 plays other players are getting in practice," Thompson added. "Just making little strides at a time."
The strides have shown up big time on the practice field.
As he continues to get more and more reps with Herbert under center, Thompson is focused on building the rapport with the quarterback.
"I think it's awesome," Thompson said. "He's been a great quarterback, great leader to this whole team and whole club.
"I think that's a goal of every rookie coming in, to gain the trust of their fellow teammates and coaches," Thompson added. "I'm working very hard every day to do that."
The work he's put in also includes asking questions and learning from the fellow wide receivers in the room, like Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and the rest of the group.
"I've picked their brains a lot," Thompson said. "Whether it's a certain route, certain play or just how do they see these things, I think they've both been very great, very complimentary of me and what I've been able to do so far."
He later added: "I think everybody in that group has something that I can pick from and take from. I'm not really asking questions from those two guys, but I'm asking questions around the room, trying to be the best I can be."
Thompson's time with the Chargers has also consisted of a new experience as a returner.
The receiver returned just one punt in his collegiate career, but taken reps in both kickoff and punt return throughout camp so far.
Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken says getting experience as a returner will take time, but Thompson has shown the willingness doing something new.
"He's willing to do anything and everything," Ficken said. "Obviously, he's got the speed. Derius [Davis] has a lot of speed and [KeAndre Lambert-Smith] is doing a great job with it and he's got juice, too. Just how quickly he's been able to fix the mechanics and trusting it, because he hasn't done it."
Ficken later added: "But he's willing to go ahead and put in the work, and that's what all of these guys are doing and that's why it makes it such a great group."
Whatever is asked of him, Thompson is ready to attack in order to contribute from the jump.
"I think I'm very comfortable. It's something I didn't see a lot in college, but it's something I did every week prepping for a game," Thompson said. "I've always been prepared for that moment, so I'm just going to continue to get better and focus on the little things with that and continue to make strides."
Thompson will have ample opportunities to continue to build on what's been an eye-catching start to camp so far, especially with preseason games on the horizon.
And the rookie is focused on making sure he keeps taking steps along the way.
"I think continuing to get with my coaches, get with McDaniel, get with Coach Sanjay [Lal] and continuing to watch the guys ahead of me, take pieces of their game and what can I really work on and get better at," he said.
Thompson later added: "I came here to contribute and make the team better. Whether that's blocking, running, special teams, whatever that is, I'm going to put my best foot forward."