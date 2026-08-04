How Rookie Brenen Thompson Continues to Flash at Chargers Training Camp

The strides have shown up big time on the practice field.

As he continues to get more and more reps with Herbert under center, Thompson is focused on building the rapport with the quarterback.

"I think it's awesome," Thompson said. "He's been a great quarterback, great leader to this whole team and whole club.

"I think that's a goal of every rookie coming in, to gain the trust of their fellow teammates and coaches," Thompson added. "I'm working very hard every day to do that."

The work he's put in also includes asking questions and learning from the fellow wide receivers in the room, like Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and the rest of the group.

"I've picked their brains a lot," Thompson said. "Whether it's a certain route, certain play or just how do they see these things, I think they've both been very great, very complimentary of me and what I've been able to do so far."

He later added: "I think everybody in that group has something that I can pick from and take from. I'm not really asking questions from those two guys, but I'm asking questions around the room, trying to be the best I can be."

Thompson's time with the Chargers has also consisted of a new experience as a returner.

The receiver returned just one punt in his collegiate career, but taken reps in both kickoff and punt return throughout camp so far.

Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken says getting experience as a returner will take time, but Thompson has shown the willingness doing something new.

"He's willing to do anything and everything," Ficken said. "Obviously, he's got the speed. Derius [Davis] has a lot of speed and [KeAndre Lambert-Smith] is doing a great job with it and he's got juice, too. Just how quickly he's been able to fix the mechanics and trusting it, because he hasn't done it."