Chargers Training Camp Report: Mack, Tuipulotu Wreck Havoc on Day 9

2. Rashawn Slater gets rest day

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater got a rest day on Saturday, something Harbaugh noted would happen before practice began.

"Just a ramp up," Harbaugh said. "He's right on schedule, going by the book and what the doctors and trainers have laid out.

"Cleared ... continuing to go up," Harbaugh added.

Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon last year in training camp.

As a result, Trey Pipkins took the majority of the reps at left tackle on Saturday, with Branson Taylor filling in at that spot toward the end of practice.

The Bolts also continued to rotate options at left guard, as Jake Slaughter began the day there in front of Herbert before Kayode Awosika and Taylor rotated in.

"It's been a really incredible offseason that he's made," Harbaugh said of Taylor before Saturday's practice. "In the training environment, saw it there first.

"Then on the field in OTAs and minicamp and it's carried into training camp," Harbaugh added.

Harbaugh then kept going about the second-year lineman.

"That was kind of the talk of the offseason ... 'have you seen this?,'" Harbaugh said. "Yeah, I've seen it. And now everyone has seen it.

"So far, so really good for Branson," Harbaugh added.

The unit in front of Lance consisted of, from left to right, Travis Burke, Taylor, both Slaughter and Jacob Spomer at center, Awosika at right guard and Logan Taylor at right tackle.

Branson Taylor and Burke shared left tackle reps in front of Uiagalelei while Spomer and Josh Kaltenberger did the same at center. Alex Harkey (left guard), Trevor Penning (right guard) and Logan Taylor (right tackle) made up the rest of that group.

The Chargers also held 1-on-1 drills in the trenches Saturday, with Slaughter faring well there.

While the rookie lost his initial rep to Caldwell, he responded to win his final three reps of the day.

Other standouts on offense included Spomer, who won all three of his reps, as well as two wins from Awosika.

Defensively, Teair Tart had a clean win against Cole Strange while Kyle Kennard bested Pipkins.

Young defensive lineman Terry Webb also earned two wins while Justin Eboigbe, Jahmeer Carter and TeRah Edwards also had a winning rep at one point.