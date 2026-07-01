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Tuli Tuipulotu Makes Debut on NFL's Top 100 List at No. 86

The Chargers outside linebacker made his debut on the annual list on Wednesday

Jul 01, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

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A breakout season from Tuli Tuipulotu in 2025 has landed him his first appearance on the NFL's Top 100 list.

The Chargers outside linebacker became the first member of the team to be named on the annual list, checking in at No. 86 overall on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old put together the best season of his young career with 13.0 sacks — the sixth-most in the NFL — to go along with 20.0 tackles for loss, which tied for the fourth-most in the league.

He recorded three multi-sack games, including a massive 4.0-sack performance in Week 4 against the Giants, and added three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery enroute to his first Pro Bowl honor.

It wasn't by accident either, as Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh raved about the pass rusher's motor and attitude.

"In about every area of his game. Ball moves, he moves," Harbaugh said about Tuipulotu last season. "Being able to defeat a blocker, come to a point, strike a blow, control the block, shed, run to the ball. As relentless as any player I've been around.

"With great gifts of physical tools, but an elite trainer in football," Harbaugh added.

Pro Football Focus also credited him with 17 run stops, which tied for the eighth-most among all edge rushers in 2025.

Whether it's against the run or the pass, Tuipulotu's engine never stops running.

And it's allowed him to be recognized among the league's best entering Year 4 in the NFL.

"I think I just have a certain mentality where if I don't do enough, I'm not going to perform," Tuipulotu said last December. "I always feel like the less I do, the less production. It's not even just production as well, the less you put into it, the less you play better.

"I feel like if you do good things, good things happen," Tuipulotu added.

Top Shots 2025: Best of Tuli Tuipulotu

Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign. Tuipulotu recorded 13 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 23 quarterback hits in the 2025-2026 NFL season.

Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Tuli Tuipulotu's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
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