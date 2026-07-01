Tuli Tuipulotu Makes Debut on NFL's Top 100 List at No. 86

A breakout season from Tuli Tuipulotu in 2025 has landed him his first appearance on the NFL's Top 100 list.

The Chargers outside linebacker became the first member of the team to be named on the annual list, checking in at No. 86 overall on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old put together the best season of his young career with 13.0 sacks — the sixth-most in the NFL — to go along with 20.0 tackles for loss, which tied for the fourth-most in the league.

He recorded three multi-sack games, including a massive 4.0-sack performance in Week 4 against the Giants, and added three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery enroute to his first Pro Bowl honor.

It wasn't by accident either, as Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh raved about the pass rusher's motor and attitude.

"In about every area of his game. Ball moves, he moves," Harbaugh said about Tuipulotu last season. "Being able to defeat a blocker, come to a point, strike a blow, control the block, shed, run to the ball. As relentless as any player I've been around.

"With great gifts of physical tools, but an elite trainer in football," Harbaugh added.

Pro Football Focus also credited him with 17 run stops, which tied for the eighth-most among all edge rushers in 2025.

Whether it's against the run or the pass, Tuipulotu's engine never stops running.

And it's allowed him to be recognized among the league's best entering Year 4 in the NFL.

"I think I just have a certain mentality where if I don't do enough, I'm not going to perform," Tuipulotu said last December. "I always feel like the less I do, the less production. It's not even just production as well, the less you put into it, the less you play better.