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Chargers Training Camp Report: Justin Herbert Deals on Day 2

Jul 30, 2026 at 01:04 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

ChargersTrainingCampJustinHerbert

Day 2 of Chargers 2026 Training Camp is complete.

The Bolts held their second practice of camp by going for almost 90 minutes with no pads at The Bolt.

The Chargers will practice for the next two days, all without pads, before an off day Sunday.

Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Thursday's practice:

1. Justin Herbert airs it out

Justin Herbert let it loose on Thursday.

The Bolts franchise quarterback started off hot from his first throw in team drills and kept up his performance for the entirety of practice.

Herbert was on fire right away as he hit running back Keaton Mitchell down the left sideline for an explosive play in a 7-on-7 drill.

Mitchell, by the way, looked smooth late in practice when he ripped off an sizable run to the right that was aided by a key block from Oronde Gadsden.

And Herbert surely wasn't done either, as he later ripped off three impressive throws in a row in full-team drills.

The first went to wide receiver Quentin Johnston on a deep pass over the middle that went for roughly 25 yards. Herbert's pass arrived where only Johnston could catch it while covered by two defenders.

Herbert then found Tre' Harris over the middle on the next play, with the second-year wide receiver using strong hands to secure the catch.

Herbert and Ladd McConkey were up next as the duo connected — once again — in the middle of the secondary.

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Herbert capped off his stellar day with a beautiful ball to rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson on a deep cross that went for another big gain.

Overall, Herbert was simply dealing on Day 2.

2. More O-line rotations

All eyes have been — and will continue to be — on the Chargers offensive line in camp.

And while the pads don't come on until next week in San Diego, the Chargers are clearly trying to find out who their starting left guard will be.

On Wednesday, Kayode Awosika and Jake Slaughter rotated in at that spot in front of Herbert.

But Thursday's practice saw Awosika and Trevor Penning share reps there, with Slaughter getting left guard reps with the reserve group.

Of note: all three linemen were on the field together at one point when Awosika (left guard), Slaughter (center) and Penning (right guard) blocked in front of Trey Lance.

The rest of the Chargers top offensive line combination remained the same, save for Branson Taylor spelling Rashawn Slater for a few reps at left tackle.

Slater, a two-time Pro Bowler, is returning from a torn patellar tendon suffered on August 3 last year, an injury that kept him out for the entire 2025 season.

Photos: Chargers Kickoff Training Camp 2026

Check out the best photos from the first day of Training Camp 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo!

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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3. Early look at kick returners

The Bolts have spent a considerable amount of time on special teams during the first two days of practice.

That means we got an early look at kick returners on Thursday.

Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken had more than 10 offensive players back there at one time, a group that included Derius Davis, Mitchell, Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Jaret Patterson, Amar Johnson and Greg Derosiers also each got reps, as did Sincere Brown, Luke Grimm and JaQuae Jackson.

Davis has a punt return touchdown to his name while Mitchell averaged 26.9 yards per kickoff return last year with the Ravens.

For more info on camp, check out the Chargers Training Camp Hub.

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Chargers Camp Report: Trey Lance to Start at QB, Harbaugh on 53-Man Roster Cutdown Decisions

Lance will start at quarterback in the Chargers preseason finale on Saturday against the 49ers

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Chargers Camp Report: Why Jesse Minter Is Excited About the Defense in 2025

The Chargers Defensive Coordinator said Wednesday that he's excited to see his unit perform in 2025

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Chargers Camp Report: Mekhi Becton Returns to Practice

The Chargers right guard went through stretches and individual drills Tuesday in El Segundo

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Chargers Camp Report: Rookie Omarion Hampton Flashes at Monday's Practice

The Chargers rookie first-round running back broke off a handful of long runs at Monday's practice

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Chargers Camp Report: Daiyan Henley Embracing Leadership Role on Defense

The Chargers linebacker said he's been pushing to play all preseason and is excited for Saturday's game against the Rams

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Chargers Camp Report: Daiyan Henley, Tarheeb Still Both Tally Pick 6s at Wednesday's Practice

The Chargers defense put together a strong performance for the second straight day of training camp

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Chargers Camp Report: Derwin James & Khalil Mack Highlight Strong Defensive Day

The Chargers captains led the way Tuesday on what was a big day for the defense

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Chargers Camp Report: Justin Herbert Throws 3 TDs at Friday's Practice

The Chargers quarterback lit up the practice field Friday, including a touchdown pass to Keenan Allen

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Chargers Camp Report: Keenan Allen Makes 2025 Practice Debut

The Chargers wide receiver hit the practice field Tuesday on a day Rashawn Salter left practice and did not return

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Chargers Camp Report: Cameron Dicker Has Perfect Day in Tuesday's Practice

The Chargers kicker hit all six of his field goals Tuesday in his best showing of camp so far

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