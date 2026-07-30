Chargers Training Camp Report: Justin Herbert Deals on Day 2

2. More O-line rotations

All eyes have been — and will continue to be — on the Chargers offensive line in camp.

And while the pads don't come on until next week in San Diego, the Chargers are clearly trying to find out who their starting left guard will be.

On Wednesday, Kayode Awosika and Jake Slaughter rotated in at that spot in front of Herbert.

But Thursday's practice saw Awosika and Trevor Penning share reps there, with Slaughter getting left guard reps with the reserve group.

Of note: all three linemen were on the field together at one point when Awosika (left guard), Slaughter (center) and Penning (right guard) blocked in front of Trey Lance.

The rest of the Chargers top offensive line combination remained the same, save for Branson Taylor spelling Rashawn Slater for a few reps at left tackle.