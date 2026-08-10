Chargers Training Camp Report: Where Left Guard Battle Stands After Day 11

The Bolts had a light practice on Day 11 of Chargers 2026 Training Camp, a 90-minute session on Monday that was not in pads and mostly featured a jog-through pace.
The Chargers will practice at 10 a.m. at The Bolt on Tuesday, travel to Houston on Wednesday and then play their preseason opener Thursday in Houston.
Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Monday practice:
1. Mike McDaniel on left guard competition
Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel made a declaration of sorts Monday about the team's left guard battle.
"No one's eliminated themselves from the tournament," McDaniel said.
The Chargers have worked five players at that spot in camp, with Kayode Awosika, Jake Slaughter, Trevor Penning, Trey Pipkins III and Branson Taylor each getting reps there.
While Monday's practice saw Slaughter initially start there and Awosika rotate in, the use of only two players was likely due to the fact that Rashawn Slater and Trey Pipkins III each did not practice.
As a result, Taylor worked at left tackle in front of Justin Herbert, who complimented the second-year lineman on Monday.
"Branson put in a lot of great work this offseason. He showed up a different man and it's been fun to watch," Herbert said. "It's been cool for him to get those opportunities to go run with the 1s.
"We expect a lot from those guys and he's picked it up quickly," Herbert added. "I'm excited to see what he can do."
Slaughter worked at center in front of Herbert and Lance, and also spelled Cole Strange for a few plays at right guard.
As for the left guard battle overall, McDaniel said while he's been able to make some evaluations in pads, crunch time is on the horizon.
"The biggest part is this next 10 days to me because I get to see where each guys are," McDaniel said. "Each individual, we've had points of emphasis for things that can improve in their game.
"Realistically, all the guys, with all the different games and twists the defense is presenting, can use improvement on their lateral range based on passing twists and stuff," McDaniel added. "For me, I'm letting it play out. I don't any sort of expectations, but I'm feeling good in the left guard spot that whoever wins it, they're going to have to really perform to get that done because there's a lot guys neck and neck right know and we'll continue to progress through that."
McDaniel also emphasized that the eventual winner of the job will be selected based on how he gels with the rest of the starting group.
"I think the player will tell us, I think their teammates will tell us by the collective group execution because the best player for that position will be helping the whole group operate with great communication and decisiveness and style of play," McDaniel added.
The Chargers should get a great evaluation of this group Thursday night in Houston.
2. Praise for Joe Alt
While Monday's practice didn't offer much in the way of highlights given the low tempo, Joe Alt still found a way to get better.
And earn a shoutout from McDaniel.
At one point in practice, the Chargers ran a screen play where Alt sealed off Khalil Mack with a clean block.
McDaniel yelled some praise Alt's way, and the offered some praise for the right tackle after practice.
"He blocked Khalil Mack on a screen, which up until this point, we had struggled to do that," McDaniel said. "Khalil Mack is one of the hardest people to throw a perimeter screen at. If he's on that side of the screen, he generally makes play callers look pretty foolish because it's like a negative 1-yard gain.
"Joe had a very focused, convicted mindset," McDaniel added. "Flashed his hand inside a pass rush move and was able to do something that most would not be able to do, which is why he got a first and last name callout. I think I said, 'Great job Joe Alt.' Maybe an expletive, who knows?"
Alt suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 of the 2025 season against the Giants but returned in Week 8 against the Vikings. His presence lasted only two games as he further injured the ankle in Week 9.
But the 6-foot-8, 322-pound tackle has looked sharp and healthy in camp, rarely missing a rep out there in front of Herbert.
"He's exceeded my expectations that were pretty high coming in," McDaniel said. "Much like a unique feature to this team, the best players seem to be the guys that you want everyone to follow. He's everything you'd want in terms of a worker.
"He's highly talented, obviously, and I liked him coming out but I didn't really recognize how talented he was until you get to see that gigantic human play with pad level," McDaniel continued. "That can't be understated, it's very hard to play football with leverage if you're that tall, but if you can, you're a massive human that can create a lot of force and move people.
"I wasn't holding my breath or nervous about it, but it's been over the top, pleasant surprise in terms of what kind of weapon I think he is for this team," McDaniel added.
Herbert, of course, is a fan of seeing No. 76 back out there in practice.
"Joe means so much to our offense," Herbert said. "He does such an incredible job on the right side, on the left when we ask him to.
"He's just a great teammate, great leader," Herbert added. "And he's a guy in the huddle that people listen to ... you trust him, have faith in him and it's definitely good to see him back out there having fun."
3. Key special teams work
The Bolts spent a solid chunk of time at Monday's practice working on special teams, whether that was punt return, field goals or kickoff coverage.
A group of five players — Derius Davis, Brenen Thompson, Luke Grimm, Ladd McConkey and Devonte Ross — took turns catching punts.
Davis was listed as the starter on the first unofficial Chargers depth chart that was released Sunday.
Elsewhere on special teams, Cameron Dicker attempted eight field goals in a full-team period, but all of them came on the narrow goal posts that are only nine feet wide.
Dicker made seven kicks, hitting from 26, 30, 37, 35, 38, 41 and 45 yards out.
His 43-yard attempt clanged off the right upright and was no good.