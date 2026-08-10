Chargers Training Camp Report: Where Left Guard Battle Stands After Day 11

The Bolts had a light practice on Day 11 of Chargers 2026 Training Camp, a 90-minute session on Monday that was not in pads and mostly featured a jog-through pace.

The Chargers will practice at 10 a.m. at The Bolt on Tuesday, travel to Houston on Wednesday and then play their preseason opener Thursday in Houston.

Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Monday practice:

1. Mike McDaniel on left guard competition

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel made a declaration of sorts Monday about the team's left guard battle.

"No one's eliminated themselves from the tournament," McDaniel said.

The Chargers have worked five players at that spot in camp, with Kayode Awosika, Jake Slaughter, Trevor Penning, Trey Pipkins III and Branson Taylor each getting reps there.

While Monday's practice saw Slaughter initially start there and Awosika rotate in, the use of only two players was likely due to the fact that Rashawn Slater and Trey Pipkins III each did not practice.

As a result, Taylor worked at left tackle in front of Justin Herbert, who complimented the second-year lineman on Monday.

"Branson put in a lot of great work this offseason. He showed up a different man and it's been fun to watch," Herbert said. "It's been cool for him to get those opportunities to go run with the 1s.

"We expect a lot from those guys and he's picked it up quickly," Herbert added. "I'm excited to see what he can do."

Slaughter worked at center in front of Herbert and Lance, and also spelled Cole Strange for a few plays at right guard.

As for the left guard battle overall, McDaniel said while he's been able to make some evaluations in pads, crunch time is on the horizon.

"The biggest part is this next 10 days to me because I get to see where each guys are," McDaniel said. "Each individual, we've had points of emphasis for things that can improve in their game.

"Realistically, all the guys, with all the different games and twists the defense is presenting, can use improvement on their lateral range based on passing twists and stuff," McDaniel added. "For me, I'm letting it play out. I don't any sort of expectations, but I'm feeling good in the left guard spot that whoever wins it, they're going to have to really perform to get that done because there's a lot guys neck and neck right know and we'll continue to progress through that."

McDaniel also emphasized that the eventual winner of the job will be selected based on how he gels with the rest of the starting group.

"I think the player will tell us, I think their teammates will tell us by the collective group execution because the best player for that position will be helping the whole group operate with great communication and decisiveness and style of play," McDaniel added.