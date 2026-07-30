Chargers Training Camp Report: Defense, Rookies Turn Heads on Day 1

Chargers 2026 Training Camp is officially underway.
The Bolts kicked off Year 3 of the Jim Harbaugh Era on Wednesday with a 75-minute, non-padded practice at The Bolt.
The Chargers will practice for the next three days, all without pads, before an off day Sunday.
Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Wednesday's practice:
1. O'Leary's group shines early
Chris O'Leary's defense made quite the impression on Day 1.
O'Leary is in his first season as the Chargers Defensive Coordinator after holding the same role in 2025 at Western Michigan.
He's no stranger to the Bolts, however, as he was the team's safeties coach in 2025.
"He's not holding back, he's not shy," said Derwin James. "I feel like a lot of people are going to get to see who he really is this year. I'm confident in him."
James later added: "He listens to the players. He wants information back from us."
And in his first training camp practice in his new role, O'Leary's group was flying around as a fast and opportunistic group.
Cornerback Tarheeb Still had an interception against Trey Lance on Wednesday, a turnover that came a few minutes after cornerback Isas Waxter notched the first takeaway of camp.
Still, who had four interceptions as a rookie in 2024, didn't have any last season despite seven pass breakups.
James said he's been challenging Still and fellow cornerback Cam Hart as they head into their third NFL seasons.
"Year 3 is usually when you have to take that next step," James said. "I've been telling him that Year 3 is a pivotal year — not that any year isn't pivotal — but I feel like this is how you shape your career on who you're going to be."
Besides takeaways, O'Leary's unit was active as Hart and rookie safety Genesis Smith also recorded pass breakups.
Smith is part of a competitive safety group — along with Tony Jefferson, RJ Mickens and Kendall Williamson — who vying for playing time and roster spots.
"What I like is that no one is hating on the next person. Everyone is helping each other, even in the meeting rooms," James said. "Everyone is rooting for each other and it's been a great battle. It's a great problem to have … the best guy is going to play."
The play of the day on offense came when quarterback DJ Uiagalelei hit wide receiver Dalevon Campbell for a 40-plus yard touchdown.
2. Akheem Mesidor looks the part
Smith wasn't the only rookie to turn heads on Day 1.
Akheem Mesidor, the Chargers recent first-round pick, flashed even without the pads on.
Mesidor most notable showed up during a run play when he split a double team and would have recorded a tackle for loss.
Mesidor, who had 12.5 sacks for Miami last season, is expected to be the Chargers third edge rusher alongside Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.
"He's very explosive, twitchy," James said. "I've went up to him a few times and was like, 'Hey man, good rep.' He's getting off that ball good."
Mesidor was also involved on special teams in his first NFL training camp practice.
Offensively, wide receiver Brenen Thompson showed up with multiple catches, including a sliding grab from Justin Herbert.
The fourth-round rookie, who ran 4.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the 2026 Combine, has caught Herbert's eye early on.
"He's going to be very good," Herbert said. "We saw it early on that he was skilled, he's fast, he's going to make a lot of plays for us. I'm really excited about him."
Check out the best photos from the first day of Training Camp 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo!
3. Early O-line combinations
We won't really know how things are shaking out along the offensive line until the pads come on next week.
As a result, Wednesday's offensive line combinations were mostly status quo from spring practices.
Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt manned the top tackle spots, with Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh noting before practice that "they're cleared" after each suffered season-ending injuries in 2025.
Trey Pipkins III did rotate in for Slater at left tackle a few times in front of Herbert.
The first interior group featured, from left to right, Kayode Awosika, Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange.
Herbert on Wednesday raved about his early rapport with Biadasz.
"Tyler's been awesome," Herbert said. "As soon as he came in here, we got some snaps and it was like we'd taken a bunch of snaps together."
He later added: "He's smooth, consistent ... great center and very good communicator."
Rookie Jake Slaughter rotated in with Awosika at left guard in front of Herbert.
The next groups also featured plenty of mixing and matching.
The unit in front of Lance initially consisted of, from left to right, a combination of Trey Pipkins III, Trevor Penning, Slaughter, Awosika and Travis Burke.
But Branson Taylor took reps in place of both Pipkins and Awosika while Jacob Spomer spelled Slaughter at center.
The final group featured, from left to right, Logan Taylor, Josh Kaltenberger, Spomer, Alex Harkey and Laekin Vakalahi.