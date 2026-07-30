Chargers Training Camp Report: Defense, Rookies Turn Heads on Day 1

Chargers 2026 Training Camp is officially underway.

The Bolts kicked off Year 3 of the Jim Harbaugh Era on Wednesday with a 75-minute, non-padded practice at The Bolt.

The Chargers will practice for the next three days, all without pads, before an off day Sunday.

Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Wednesday's practice:

1. O'Leary's group shines early

Chris O'Leary's defense made quite the impression on Day 1.

O'Leary is in his first season as the Chargers Defensive Coordinator after holding the same role in 2025 at Western Michigan.

He's no stranger to the Bolts, however, as he was the team's safeties coach in 2025.

"He's not holding back, he's not shy," said Derwin James. "I feel like a lot of people are going to get to see who he really is this year. I'm confident in him."

James later added: "He listens to the players. He wants information back from us."

And in his first training camp practice in his new role, O'Leary's group was flying around as a fast and opportunistic group.

Cornerback Tarheeb Still had an interception against Trey Lance on Wednesday, a turnover that came a few minutes after cornerback Isas Waxter notched the first takeaway of camp.

Still, who had four interceptions as a rookie in 2024, didn't have any last season despite seven pass breakups.

James said he's been challenging Still and fellow cornerback Cam Hart as they head into their third NFL seasons.

"Year 3 is usually when you have to take that next step," James said. "I've been telling him that Year 3 is a pivotal year — not that any year isn't pivotal — but I feel like this is how you shape your career on who you're going to be."

Besides takeaways, O'Leary's unit was active as Hart and rookie safety Genesis Smith also recorded pass breakups.

Smith is part of a competitive safety group — along with Tony Jefferson, RJ Mickens and Kendall Williamson — who vying for playing time and roster spots.

"What I like is that no one is hating on the next person. Everyone is helping each other, even in the meeting rooms," James said. "Everyone is rooting for each other and it's been a great battle. It's a great problem to have … the best guy is going to play."