Chargers Training Camp Report: Left Guard Rotation Continues on Lighter Day 3 Practice

Day 3 of Chargers 2026 Training Camp is done after the Bolts held their third practice of camp by working for 90 minutes with no pads.

The Chargers will practice Saturday at 10 a.m. before an off day on Sunday.

Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Friday's practice:

1. Trey Pipkins joins left guard rotation

Back in June, Jim Harbaugh was asked which players were candidates for the starting left guard spot.

The Chargers Head Coach mentioned Kayode Awosika, Jake Slaughter and Trevor Penning, all of whom took reps in front of Justin Herbert over the first two days of camp.

But Harbaugh also included Trey Pipkins III in that group, and he promptly joined the fray on Friday.

While the core of the Bolts offensive line was intact with Rashawn Slater, Tyler Biadasz, Cole Strange and Joe Alt, Pipkins manned the left guard spot for the majority of Friday's session.

"With his length and his range from a pass pro perspective, it's very exciting to have someone at that position," Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel said about Pipkins. "We think he has the skillset and we're trying to engrain our skillset and fundamentals."

Pipkins has started at right guard in his career but has primarily been a tackle, either as a starter or in a swing role.

Sure enough, he also took reps at right tackle in Friday's practice.

And while that five-man group made up the majority of practice Friday, the Chargers did make some swaps toward the end of the session.

Awosika (left guard) and Penning (right guard) practiced in front of Herbert while Slaughter worked at center, too.

Branson Taylor was in at both tackle spots and left guards at various points.

But with left guard specifically, McDaniel said the quartet of Awosika, Slaughter, Penning and Pipkins will likely be the main candidates to start.

"I think that's the core," McDaniel said.

But, when will that job get decided?

The Chargers will practice in pads for the first time in Tuesday, a day McDaniel indicated is a turning point in the competition.

"We have a lot of flex guys that have the ability to play guard, play tackle. And what you're trying to do is get people ready to win the job," McDaniel said. "What I mean by that is that I'm very resistant to crowing someone in non-padded practices, especially like blockers. You're trying to get them comfortable so that job competition can really take root."

He later added: "The way guys are going after it, there's going to be a really fun competition that's just getting underway. But you can't claim a lead player in that race this early in the process, particularly because that's a job of blocking people and we really haven't got to the stage of truly blocking something, which occurs when you have pads on."

McDaniel said the earliest point in the timeline could come in mid-August or so, while there's also a chance it stretches later in the month.

While McDaniel said he would obviously prefer the eventual starting five to gel together as long as possible, "you want the best starting group as well."

The fun will soon begin at left guard.