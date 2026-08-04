Chargers Training Camp Report: Defense Dominates on 1st Day in Pads

Tuesday was a pivotal day of Chargers 2026 Training Camp.
For one, the Bolts are down in San Diego for two days of practice.
The Chargers also put on the pads for the first time, practicing in helmets and shoulder pads for 90-plus minutes.
"It's part of the process," said Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. "Feels good for players to have the armor on. It's an important step we're making today."
"Ramp up, it's the word we used. Used that analogy, it's like getting on the highway," Harbaugh continued.
He later added: "I'd say we're on the highway, but we're still in the far right lane. We'll work on way to the fast lane."
The Chargers will practice again Wednesday in San Diego before returning to The Bolt for practice on Thursday.
Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Tuesday's practice:
1. Defense sets the tone
While the Bolts are certainly taking a slow-ish approach in pads, Harbaugh did note the importance of the weeks to come.
"Things get determined," he said before Tuesday's practice.
On the first day in pads, that meant a dominating display from the defense in full-team drills.
The unit set the tone early when Derwin James, Jr. raced in for a sack on Justin Herbert on the first play of 11-on-11 drills. (James obviously did not touch the Chargers franchise quarterback).
"It felt good to get little thuds, get off blocks. You could tell it feels like football more," James said. "I'm happy to put the pads on for sure."
He later added: "I love it. Obviously, you can't set the tone by getting the quarterback to the ground, but I can envision making the play. I love rushing the quarterback, I love covering, I love doing it all, to be honest."
Denzel Perryman then made his presence known with a run stop and a likely sack while Justin Eboigbe would have tallied a sack, too.
Undrafted free agent rookie Nadame Tucker also flashed throughout practice with a pair of sacks.
The edge rusher, who played for Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary last season at Western Michigan, tied for the Division I lead with 14.5 sacks.
"Just being able to put pressure, we got to stay away from the gold jerseys so everybody can't really see it, but guys are rushing good," James said.
The defense also took the ball away when safety Kendall Williamson and wide receiver Tre' Harris met with a thud in the middle of the field, with Williams muscling the ball away for an interception.
"That was nice, he snagged it. Herbert gunned it in there," James said.
Other notable plays included edge rusher Bud Dupree perfectly reading a screen pass to force an incompletion and James notching a pass breakup on a third-down pass in the red zone.
Nikko Reed and Devin Grant also had tackles for loss while Eric Rogers had a pass breakup.
2. Herbert thrives in red zone
Perhaps the Chargers defense dominated full-team drills because they were annoyed after what transpired in 7-on-7 drills to open practice.
Because Herbert was simply lights out in the red zone to start practice.
"Our offense is making a lot of plays. We just wanted to be tighter and make more plays," James said. "We know our standard, so we picked it up and it was a great practice."
The quarterback began the drill by hitting Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey for 15 yards apiece on the first two plays of 7-on-7.
"The guys we have running routes are making special plays," Herbert said.
Herbert went back to Johnston over the middle for a first down on his third down before delivering a 25-yard dart to McConkey for a score that fired up the crowd in San Diego.
What potential does Herbert see for McConkey in this scheme?
"A ton. Ladd is about as athletic as it gets … so getting him the ball quickly with his athleticism, how he's able to break tackles … he's going to do big things," Herbert said.
After Trey Lance took four reps, Herbert was back out there and zipped a 12-yard touchdown pass to Johnston over the middle.
Herbert capped off a brilliant 7-on-7 period with a 5-yard completion to Oronde Gadsden on third-and-5 that moved the chains.
"It was good. I thought the guys reacted really well, played fast," Herbert said of Day 1 in pads.
Cameron Dicker also provided some non-defensive highlights as the Bolts kicker was good on all six of his field goal attempts in team drills.
Dicker was true twice for 28 yards out before making from 33, 35, 38 and 40 yards away.
Check out the best photos from the sixth day of Training Camp 2026 at the University of San Diego.
3. An O-line update
The Bolts once again shuffled up offensive line combinations on Tuesday as Trey Pipkins III was the first man up at left guard.
Pipkins is among five players — along with Kayode Awosika, Jake Slaughter, Trevor Penning and Branson Taylor — who are battling for the starting spot.
Pipkins getting top snaps continued a trend of different players shuffling in. Awosika, for example, was in that spot on Monday.
Harbaugh said he's "feeling really optimistic" about the offensive line before Tuesday's practice.
"There's a lot of really good right now," Harbaugh said. "I'd say 'Yode, he's been probably the most consistent guy there, probably could even say in the lead.
"Trey Pipkins, as I said before, I think he's one of our top five guys. We really think he could play and be really good starting left guard," Harbaugh continued. "Also what's best for the team will determine that, but tremendous asset as a tackle and a swing tackle.
"Trevor Penning got a little behind with the hamstring in OTAs, but he's coming on strong," Harbaugh said. "Jake Slaughter is way ahead of schedule. Every single day you see the technique, you see the understanding of what he's doing and the talent and ability to be in the mix there. He's in the mix there to start at left guard.
"The most exciting thing is Branson Taylor now has asserted himself as a possible starting left guard. He's playing four positions," Harbaugh added. "It bodes well for us, it's all positive, but excited now to be in pads to take that next step."
Harbaugh said Tuesday he would prefer to name a starter at left guard in "the next 10" practices.
And while Pipkins began practice with the top group, he also took reps at left tackle as Awosika came in at left guard.
Taylor also took reps in front of Herbert at left tackle, with Harbaugh noting before practice how important position flexibility is.
"High focus on it, critical to us," Harbaugh said.
The initial line in front of Lance was, from left to right, Travis Burke, Penning, Slaughter, Awosika and Taylor.
The next line consisted of, from left to right, Logan Taylor, Josh Kaltenberger, Jacob Spomer, Alex Harkey and Burke.