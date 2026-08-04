Chargers Training Camp Report: Defense Dominates on 1st Day in Pads

3. An O-line update

The Bolts once again shuffled up offensive line combinations on Tuesday as Trey Pipkins III was the first man up at left guard.

Pipkins is among five players — along with Kayode Awosika, Jake Slaughter, Trevor Penning and Branson Taylor — who are battling for the starting spot.

Pipkins getting top snaps continued a trend of different players shuffling in. Awosika, for example, was in that spot on Monday.

Harbaugh said he's "feeling really optimistic" about the offensive line before Tuesday's practice.

"There's a lot of really good right now," Harbaugh said. "I'd say 'Yode, he's been probably the most consistent guy there, probably could even say in the lead.

"Trey Pipkins, as I said before, I think he's one of our top five guys. We really think he could play and be really good starting left guard," Harbaugh continued. "Also what's best for the team will determine that, but tremendous asset as a tackle and a swing tackle.

"Trevor Penning got a little behind with the hamstring in OTAs, but he's coming on strong," Harbaugh said. "Jake Slaughter is way ahead of schedule. Every single day you see the technique, you see the understanding of what he's doing and the talent and ability to be in the mix there. He's in the mix there to start at left guard.

"The most exciting thing is Branson Taylor now has asserted himself as a possible starting left guard. He's playing four positions," Harbaugh added. "It bodes well for us, it's all positive, but excited now to be in pads to take that next step."

Harbaugh said Tuesday he would prefer to name a starter at left guard in "the next 10" practices.

And while Pipkins began practice with the top group, he also took reps at left tackle as Awosika came in at left guard.

Taylor also took reps in front of Herbert at left tackle, with Harbaugh noting before practice how important position flexibility is.

"High focus on it, critical to us," Harbaugh said.

The initial line in front of Lance was, from left to right, Travis Burke, Penning, Slaughter, Awosika and Taylor.