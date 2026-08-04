Chargers Training Camp Report: UDFAs Avery Smith & Rodney Shelley Shine on Day 5

3. Plenty of punt return competition

The Chargers rotated in a handful of players during punt return drills on Monday.

Derius Davis, a 2023 Second-Team All-Pro who is entering the final year of his contract, was the first man up.

"DD looks great," Ficken said. "He's explosive, catching the ball really well.

"His mechanics [are good], now he's got to go out there and put it together," Ficken added. "I have all faith in him and the way he plays."

Davis was explosive as a rookie as he returned a punt for a score and was still effective in 2024, but injuries limited him to just 11 games last season.

The Chargers drafted Brenen Thompson in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, adding 4.26 speed to the roster.

Thompson, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and undrafted rookie wide receiver Devonte Ross also took turns at punt returner at the end of Monday's session.

Ficken said Monday that he's keeping an open mind when it comes to which player will win the job.

"There's always competition at all positions to be quite honest with you," Ficken said. "That's not me just saying it loosely. I truly believe it.