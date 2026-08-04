Chargers Training Camp Report: UDFAs Avery Smith & Rodney Shelley Shine on Day 5

The Bolts were back at it Monday on Day 5 of Chargers 2026 Training Camp.
The Chargers, who were off Sunday, held a roughly 90-minute practice without pads at The Bolt.
The Chargers will practice Tuesday and Wednesday in San Diego, with Tuesday's session being the first on in full pads.
Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Monday's practice:
1. Smith, Shelley turning heads
A few minutes after Monday's practice ended, Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken stepped to the podium and was asked what stood out to him in camp so far.
"Depth," Ficken replied.
Ficken was likely talking about special teams, of course, but his answer might as well apply to the entire roster and especially on defense.
Because the stars of Monday's session — with Avery Smith and Rodney Shelley leading the way — aren't necessarily household names.
Smith shined for the second straight practice by notching an interception off DJ Uiagalelei and a pass breakup against Brenen Thompson on a pass thrown by Justin Herbert.
This comes after Saturday's performance when Smith, an undrafted free agent from Toledo, had a pair of pass breakups.
Shelley, a fellow undrafted rookie cornerback from Georgia Tech, also had a pair of pass breakups on Monday.
He played in 45 career games for the Yellow Jackets and led the team with two interceptions in 2025.
A handful of other undrafted free agents stepped up, too, whether it was a pass breakup (and likely sack) from edge rusher Nadame Tucker or a pass breakup from safety Devin Grant.
Offensively, undrafted rookie tight end Jerand Bradley caught a touchdown in a red-zone drill.
Plenty of youngsters have turned heads so far in camp, but now the real test begins as the pads come on.
2. The left guard rotation
With a fresh week on deck, the Chargers deployed the same left guard rotation they did on Day 1 of camp.
That meant Kayode Awosika and rookie Jake Slaughter shared reps in front of Herbert on Monday.
Awosika and Slaughter are among a group of five players — along with Trevor Penning, Trey Pipkins III and Branson Taylor — who have taken first-team reps there so far in camp.
There was more mixing and matching within the second group as Taylor and Travis Burke each lined up at left tackle while Taylor and Penning were both at left guard.
Slaughter and Jacob Spomer shared center reps in front of Trey Lance while Penning and Awosika each lined up at right guard. Pipkins manned the right tackle spot.
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said Saturday that the Bolts wanted to get through "10-13 more practices" before the team makes a decision on that spot.
3. Plenty of punt return competition
The Chargers rotated in a handful of players during punt return drills on Monday.
Derius Davis, a 2023 Second-Team All-Pro who is entering the final year of his contract, was the first man up.
"DD looks great," Ficken said. "He's explosive, catching the ball really well.
"His mechanics [are good], now he's got to go out there and put it together," Ficken added. "I have all faith in him and the way he plays."
Davis was explosive as a rookie as he returned a punt for a score and was still effective in 2024, but injuries limited him to just 11 games last season.
The Chargers drafted Brenen Thompson in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, adding 4.26 speed to the roster.
Thompson, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and undrafted rookie wide receiver Devonte Ross also took turns at punt returner at the end of Monday's session.
Ficken said Monday that he's keeping an open mind when it comes to which player will win the job.
"There's always competition at all positions to be quite honest with you," Ficken said. "That's not me just saying it loosely. I truly believe it.
"DD has done it but we're out there competing and the best man is going to win the game," Ficken added.