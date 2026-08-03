Justin Herbert Ranked 39th, Makes 6th Consecutive NFL Top 100 List Appearance

Justin Herbert has become a staple on the NFL’s Top 100 list.

The Chargers franchise quarterback notched his sixth straight appearance on the annual list on Monday, coming in at No. 39 overall. It's the second-highest placement of his career thus far.

And after the gritty performances Herbert put together last season, it's easy to see why he's a regular on this list.

The quarterback ranked ninth in the NFL with 3,727 yards and tied for seventh with 26 passing touchdowns while also racking up a career-high 498 rushing yards, good for second-most among his position in 2025.

Herbert did it all while attrition unfolded in front of him along the offensive line as he faced a league-high 263 pressures.

Not to mention playing the final stretch of the season with a fractured left hand, showing his toughness and leadership on and off the field.

"Where would we be without 10? Oh, man. Ain't no telling, bro," Khalil Mack said late in the 2025 season. "Just knowing his tenacity and his heart and the grit and resolve that he plays with … having that at the quarterback position, you don't see that often.

"Over my 12 years, he's the most unique person I've seen at that position. There's some guys who have kind of had that, but it's something different with what he's been playing with and how he's been playing through it. It's somewhat crazy but also somewhat remarkable and unbelievable," Mack added.

The season earned Herbert his second career Pro Bowl honors, as intrigue grows about what he could be capable of in Year 3 under Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

A large part of it will be getting the chance to be under Mike McDaniel’s offense, who takes over at Offensive Coordinator after four years of leading the explosive Dolphins offense.

Herbert continues to be one of the league's best quarterbacks, and all eyes now shift to how he will take that even further.

"We're looking to master and be elite at everything that we do and being able to own the position in a new way," McDaniel said earlier in the offseason. "Being able for him to own the position a way he never has and ultimately, for it to be obvious to everyone around that he's playing the best football of his career."