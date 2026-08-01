Chargers Training Camp Report: Dicker Comes Up Clutch, Young Defensive Backs Shine on Day 4

The first break of Chargers 2026 Training Camp is nearly here.
The Bolts held their fourth practice of camp Saturday morning by by working for nearly 90 minutes with no pads in what Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh called a "medium high" intensity.
The Chargers have an off day on Sunday before Monday's 10 a.m. practice at The Bolt. The Chargers will then head to San Diego for practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Saturday's practice:
1. Dicker comes up clutch
Yes, the Chargers still probably have the best kicker in the NFL.
Cameron Dicker showed as much Saturday as he made three clutch field goals in his first action in team drills this camp.
Harbaugh ended Saturday's session with a situational drill that required Dicker and the kicking unit to spring out onto the field as the seconds ticked away.
The Pro Bowl kicker was true from 37, 47 and 53 yards out, with each make coming as time expired.
Dicker's steady performance capped off a day that saw the Bolts show plenty of energy and intensity after Friday's practice at a jog-through pace.
The best example of that?
The Chargers weren't afraid to get a packed house involved on multiple occasions.
First, Justin Herbert found Ladd McConkey for a deep gain down the left sideline that drew a cheer from the crowd.
But McConkey took it a step further by getting up and encouraging more noise, which The Bolt Fam was happy to return.
It was the defense's turn next as Donte Jackson recorded a pass breakup on a deep pass intended for Quentin Johnston.
Jackson, whose momentum took him into the end zone, threw his hands up in celebration that drew a roar from the stands.
But the offense wasn't done as Derius Davis later hauled in a deep pass from DJ Uiagalelei that led to the wide receiver hyping up the crowd, too.
As the Bolts prepare for a break, the vibes are high with players and coaches.
"As we had foreseen, players came back in a great place," Harbaugh said. "The ramp up has been good and we continue to be in a good place."
2. Young DBs step up
The Chargers are seemingly set at the top of their cornerback group, as Jackson, Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still are expected to play plenty of snaps this season.
While Jackson had the aforementioned pass breakup Saturday, Hart added two of his own in what what a strong day for the cornerback room.
That included a noticeable day from undrafted free agent rookie Avery Smith, who notched a pair of pass breakups of his own.
Smith's first one came in a 7-on-7 rep against the first-team offense as he ensured Tre' Harris couldn't come down with a catch near the middle of the field.
Smith was later in coverage against JaQuae Jackson and batted away another Herbert throw.
Pass breakups are nothing new for Smith, who earned back-to-back Second-Team All-MAC honors at Toledo the past two seasons when he also led the Rockets in passes defensed each year — 14 in 2024 and 12 in 2025.
Rookie undrafted free agent safety Devin Grant, who played collegiately at Syracuse, also had a strong day with an interception off Uiagalelei.
3. Branson Taylor gets top reps at left guard
Another day, another contender for the Chargers open left guard job.
Second-year lineman Branson Taylor was up Saturday as he became the fifth player to get first-team reps in front of Herbert and alongside Rashawn Slater and Tyler Biadasz.
Taylor joined a group that also included Kayode Awosika, Jake Slaughter, Trevor Penning and Trey Pipkins III.
Harbaugh said Saturday that the left guard battle will heat up Tuesday when the Bolts put on the pads for the first time.
"More to come, especially when the pads come on," Harbaugh said.