Chargers Training Camp Report: Dicker Comes Up Clutch, Young Defensive Backs Shine on Day 4

The first break of Chargers 2026 Training Camp is nearly here.

The Bolts held their fourth practice of camp Saturday morning by by working for nearly 90 minutes with no pads in what Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh called a "medium high" intensity.

The Chargers have an off day on Sunday before Monday's 10 a.m. practice at The Bolt. The Chargers will then head to San Diego for practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Saturday's practice:

1. Dicker comes up clutch

Yes, the Chargers still probably have the best kicker in the NFL.

Cameron Dicker showed as much Saturday as he made three clutch field goals in his first action in team drills this camp.

Harbaugh ended Saturday's session with a situational drill that required Dicker and the kicking unit to spring out onto the field as the seconds ticked away.

The Pro Bowl kicker was true from 37, 47 and 53 yards out, with each make coming as time expired.

Dicker's steady performance capped off a day that saw the Bolts show plenty of energy and intensity after Friday's practice at a jog-through pace.

The best example of that?

The Chargers weren't afraid to get a packed house involved on multiple occasions.

First, Justin Herbert found Ladd McConkey for a deep gain down the left sideline that drew a cheer from the crowd.

But McConkey took it a step further by getting up and encouraging more noise, which The Bolt Fam was happy to return.

It was the defense's turn next as Donte Jackson recorded a pass breakup on a deep pass intended for Quentin Johnston.

Jackson, whose momentum took him into the end zone, threw his hands up in celebration that drew a roar from the stands.