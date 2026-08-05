Chargers Training Camp Report: How Mike McDaniel Views Left Guard Battle

Day 7 of Chargers 2026 Training Camp is done after the Bolts held their second and final practice in San Diego.

Wednesday's session was a lighter one as the Chargers were not in pads and went at a jog-through pace.

The Chargers will practice Thursday at 10 a.m. at The Bolt before an off day on Friday.

Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Wednesday's practice:

1. Branson Taylor works at left guard

It was Branson Taylor's turn to take reps at left guard in front of Justin Herbert.

Taylor is among a group of five players — along with Kayode Awosika, Jake Slaughter, Trevor Penning and Trey Pipkins III — who are vying for the starting job.

Players have rotated in and out at that spot over the past week, with Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel giving an update on the battle before Wednesday's practice.

"You want someone to take it. You want someone to take the position, to stack a couple of days together and then give confidence to the coaching staff and the teammates that they're the guy," McDaniel said.

The Bolts did rotate up front toward the end of practice as Pipkins lined up at left tackle and Penning stepped in at left guard.

Taylor, meanwhile, moved to right tackle.

As for the left guard spot, McDaniel said the Bolts are "right in the midst" of a battle that should only heat up as the pads stay on.

"The first day [in pads], I'm just looking to give feedback to all the players. It's very clear to me some kind of continuous themes for each player that is given feedback," McDaniel said. "I get excited to coach them up on something, now what do they do with that?

"I'm very excited for each because you can tell the guys that are up to the challenge, you tell them once and they lock it in and you see it at practice," McDaniel continued. "I don't overcook the first day simply because I also want to see the guys that do really well, maybe the guy that that practice was the best left guard that if we're playing a game, it would be that guy, I want to see how he handles a little bit of the positive reinforcement. It's an important day.