 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Why Sports Illustrated Believes Chargers Have Top Offensive Triplets Ahead of 2026 Season

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame recently ranked the trio of Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton and Ladd McConkey among the best in the NFL

Jun 11, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Eric Smith

Editorial Director

260610_HerbertLaddHamptonBuzz

There is plenty of buzz that the Mike McDaniel and Justin Herbert pairing will help the Chargers offense reach new heights this season.

After all, the early vibes between the two has been stellar in spring practices, as they said the initial meetings with McDaniel were "awesome" and "we talked about more than just football" in them.

"I could tell we were going to get along really quickly really well," Herbert said last week.

But it will certainly take more than just the Chargers Offensive Coordinator and quarterback for the Bolts offense to be successful.

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame recently ranked the NFL's top offensive triplets — consisting of a starting quarterback, lead running back and a top pass catcher — and had the Chargers at No. 10 on his list.

Verderame, who included running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Ladd McConkey along with Herbert, wrote:

This is more based on projection than reality to this point. McConkey was great as a rookie, with 89 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns before just 66 receptions, 789 yards and six scores last year. Hampton was a first-round rookie who missed eight games, but still finished with 545 rushing yards. Then there's Herbert, who, despite being sacked 54 times, managed to throw for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns. With the return of star tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, he should only improve.

Bolts in B&W: OTA #8

Take a look OTA #8 of the Chargers 2026 off-season program in monochrome.

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
1 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
2 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
3 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
4 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
5 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
6 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
7 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
8 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
9 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
10 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
11 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
12 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
13 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
14 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
15 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
16 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
17 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
18 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
19 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
20 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
21 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
22 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
23 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
24 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
25 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
26 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
27 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
28 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
29 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
30 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
31 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
32 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
33 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
34 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
35 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
36 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
37 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
38 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
39 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
40 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
41 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
42 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
43 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
44 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
45 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
46 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
47 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
48 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
49 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
50 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
51 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
52 / 52

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Herbert, as we mentioned above, has hit it off with McDaniel, who is viewed as one of the league's top offensive minds.

"We're looking to master and be elite at everything that we do and being able to own the position in a new way," McDaniel said of Herbert in May. "Being able for him to own the position a way he never has and ultimately, for it to be obvious to everyone around that he's playing the best football of his career."

Hampton, meanwhile, could thrive in McDaniel's system as he has both the size, power and speed to be a workhorse running back.

"He's got a lot of really good qualities, a lot of really good traits," Chargers running backs coach Max McCaffrey said of Hampton last month. "Being able to carry that speed at that size is something special. It's really special and I'm excited to see what he does with it this year."

McConkey could be in line for a bounce back year after he set Chargers single-season rookie records for receptions and receiving yards in 2024.

McDaniel noted in May that McConkey could thrive in his system given his speed and skillset.

"Ladd is a guy that, coming out, I really saw as a perfect fit for the multitude of ways you can get him the ball and how he takes low risk throws and completions and turns them into long gains and his ability to separate versus man coverage," McDaniel said.

Throw in a revamped Chargers offensive line, which includes the return of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, and the Bolts could boast one of the league's best overall offenses this season.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Where PFF Ranked Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Among Top 10 NFL Coaches

The Chargers Head Coach was once again ranked among the best in the NFL

news

Chargers Named 2026 Hashtag Sports Awards Team of the Year, Earn 6 Additional Category Wins

The Chargers have been named the 2026 Hashtag Sports Awards Team of the Year

news

Why the Chargers Have Top 10 Super Bowl Odds Ahead of 2026 Season

ESPN's Football Power Index recently ranked Jim Harbaugh's team with the ninth-best odds to win it all

news

Why ESPN's Ben Solak Believes Chargers Tight End Room Will Thrive in 2026

The trio of Oronde Gadsden, David Njoku and Charlie Kolar has the attention of the ESPN NFL analyst

news

Who Did NFL.com Choose as 'Most Underappreciated' Chargers Player?

NFL.com's Gennaro Filice spotlighted one player on each roster whom he believes deserves more appreciation around the NFL

news

Why Oronde Gadsden is Chargers 'Best-Kept Secret' Ahead of 2026 OTAs

Bleacher Report tabbed the Chargers tight end as a player who can become a household name during the 2026 season

news

What Was ESPN's Pick for Best Chargers Move of 2026 Offseason?

ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently tabbed Tyler Biadasz as the Chargers best addition of the offseason

news

Why Chargers GM Joe Hortiz Called Justin Herbert 'A Special Competitor'

The Chargers General Manager joined Kay Adams on her 'Up & Adams' show on Thursday morning

news

Why Chargers-Ravens is a 'Must Watch' Game on 2026 NFL Schedule

The Athletic recently picked the primetime matchups as one of the best game on the entire 2026 NFL calendar

news

Why the Chargers Have Some of the Top Games on 2026 NFL Schedule

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr highlighted the Chargers-49ers primetime matchup as one to watch in 2026

news

How Many Miles Will the Chargers Travel in 2026?

The Chargers will not travel the most miles in the NFL for the first time since 2023 as they rank seventh for the 2026 season

Advertising