Why Sports Illustrated Believes Chargers Have Top Offensive Triplets Ahead of 2026 Season

There is plenty of buzz that the Mike McDaniel and Justin Herbert pairing will help the Chargers offense reach new heights this season.

After all, the early vibes between the two has been stellar in spring practices, as they said the initial meetings with McDaniel were "awesome" and "we talked about more than just football" in them.

"I could tell we were going to get along really quickly really well," Herbert said last week.

But it will certainly take more than just the Chargers Offensive Coordinator and quarterback for the Bolts offense to be successful.

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame recently ranked the NFL's top offensive triplets — consisting of a starting quarterback, lead running back and a top pass catcher — and had the Chargers at No. 10 on his list.

Verderame, who included running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Ladd McConkey along with Herbert, wrote: