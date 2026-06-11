Why Sports Illustrated Believes Chargers Have Top Offensive Triplets Ahead of 2026 Season

There is plenty of buzz that the Mike McDaniel and Justin Herbert pairing will help the Chargers offense reach new heights this season.
After all, the early vibes between the two has been stellar in spring practices, as they said the initial meetings with McDaniel were "awesome" and "we talked about more than just football" in them.
"I could tell we were going to get along really quickly really well," Herbert said last week.
But it will certainly take more than just the Chargers Offensive Coordinator and quarterback for the Bolts offense to be successful.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame recently ranked the NFL's top offensive triplets — consisting of a starting quarterback, lead running back and a top pass catcher — and had the Chargers at No. 10 on his list.
Verderame, who included running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Ladd McConkey along with Herbert, wrote:
This is more based on projection than reality to this point. McConkey was great as a rookie, with 89 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns before just 66 receptions, 789 yards and six scores last year. Hampton was a first-round rookie who missed eight games, but still finished with 545 rushing yards. Then there's Herbert, who, despite being sacked 54 times, managed to throw for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns. With the return of star tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, he should only improve.
Take a look OTA #8 of the Chargers 2026 off-season program in monochrome.
Herbert, as we mentioned above, has hit it off with McDaniel, who is viewed as one of the league's top offensive minds.
"We're looking to master and be elite at everything that we do and being able to own the position in a new way," McDaniel said of Herbert in May. "Being able for him to own the position a way he never has and ultimately, for it to be obvious to everyone around that he's playing the best football of his career."
Hampton, meanwhile, could thrive in McDaniel's system as he has both the size, power and speed to be a workhorse running back.
"He's got a lot of really good qualities, a lot of really good traits," Chargers running backs coach Max McCaffrey said of Hampton last month. "Being able to carry that speed at that size is something special. It's really special and I'm excited to see what he does with it this year."
McConkey could be in line for a bounce back year after he set Chargers single-season rookie records for receptions and receiving yards in 2024.
McDaniel noted in May that McConkey could thrive in his system given his speed and skillset.
"Ladd is a guy that, coming out, I really saw as a perfect fit for the multitude of ways you can get him the ball and how he takes low risk throws and completions and turns them into long gains and his ability to separate versus man coverage," McDaniel said.
Throw in a revamped Chargers offensive line, which includes the return of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, and the Bolts could boast one of the league's best overall offenses this season.