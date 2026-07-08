What's the Chargers Biggest Position Battle Ahead of Training Camp?

Chargers Training Camp is still a few weeks away, but there's plenty of intrigue how one spot on the offensive line will shake out.
The Athletic's beat writers came together to tackle the biggest remaining question for each team following their respective offseason programs, with the Chargers focus having to do along the offensive trenches.
The Bolts revamped the interior of the offensive line this past offseason, bringing in veteran center Tyler Biadasz in the middle to add with bookend tackles in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, both of whom have returned from injuries.
The biggest question that remains? What happens at the left guard position.
It was a rotation at that spot during the spring, with Kayode Awosika and second-rounder Jake Slaughter each featuring in. Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said last month that those two players, along with veteran Trevor Penning, will battle for playing time in camp.
There was a lot of positive developments up front for the Chargers in recent months, but the biggest question that remains for The Athletic's Daniel Popper going forward comes at that spot.
Popper wrote:
The Chargers overhauled their offensive line this offseason, primarily to find the athleticism necessary for new coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme. Heading into summer break, the Chargers have four of the positions filled with starters. Star tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are coming back. Free-agent additions Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange will start at center and right guard, respectively. The open spot is at left guard, and this competition will be decided in training camp. It is shaping up as a three-man battle between rookie Jake Slaughter and veterans Trevor Penning and Kayode Awosika.
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There has been plenty of work being put in as Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel’s scheme was implemented throughout the spring, most notably around the run game.
Time will tell, especially when the pads come on, who best fits the group by the time Week 1 kicks off.
One thing is for sure, the Chargers have built a very competitive unit that will shake itself out once the intensity kicks up at the end of the month.
"I think you're very, very hesitant to start creating job competition scenarios before guys have actually blocked people," McDaniel said last month. "In the offseason, by and large, guys learn how to fit and where to apply pressure, where to target, but the idea of blocking people for three or four seconds, that's more of a pad, training camp thing."
McDaniel later added: "It would probably be good to assess a receiver after a pass was thrown to him, not before that. It's probably good to assess the lineman after we block people, not before that. That's where I'm at."