What's the Chargers Biggest Position Battle Ahead of Training Camp?

Chargers Training Camp is still a few weeks away, but there's plenty of intrigue how one spot on the offensive line will shake out.

The Athletic's beat writers came together to tackle the biggest remaining question for each team following their respective offseason programs, with the Chargers focus having to do along the offensive trenches.

The Bolts revamped the interior of the offensive line this past offseason, bringing in veteran center Tyler Biadasz in the middle to add with bookend tackles in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, both of whom have returned from injuries.

The biggest question that remains? What happens at the left guard position.

It was a rotation at that spot during the spring, with Kayode Awosika and second-rounder Jake Slaughter each featuring in. Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said last month that those two players, along with veteran Trevor Penning, will battle for playing time in camp.

There was a lot of positive developments up front for the Chargers in recent months, but the biggest question that remains for The Athletic's Daniel Popper going forward comes at that spot.

Popper wrote: