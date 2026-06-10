Where PFF Ranked Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Among Top 10 NFL Coaches

His time with the Bolts has also been lauded for what he's been able to do not only with the stars on the roster, but also other players who have come in and had an impact right away.

The list is long over the two years in Los Angeles, and it was something the analyst believes the head coach deserves credit for as he has created an environment that helps players succeed.

Locker wrote:

Harbaugh's two Charger teams have been very flawed offensively, ranking 25th and 18th in touchdown drive rate. He's still found a way to eke out wins behind heroics from Justin Herbert and a vaunted defense. While ex-defensive coordinator Jesse Minter (rightfully) received most recognition in that span, Harbaugh also deserves credit for coaching names like Teair Tart, Donte Jackson, Elijah Molden and Poona Ford into legitimately impactful contributors.

The Harbaugh-led Chargers have put together back-to-back playoff berths but enter the new season with plenty of excitement in the new coordinators.

Now, all eyes are on what happens in 2026.

Locker wrote: