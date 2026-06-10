Where PFF Ranked Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Among Top 10 NFL Coaches

Jim Harbaugh’s head coaching resumé speaks for itself.
The Chargers head coach has been at the forefront of turning the Bolts into a playoff team in consecutive years with a pair of 11-win seasons in his return to coaching in the NFL.
And pundits continue to believe he's one of the league's best.
Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker compiled his ranking of the NFL's Top 10 head coaches, with Harbaugh checking in at No. 10 on the list.
Not only does Harbaugh's 22-12 record with the Chargers stand out from the jump, Locker took Harbaugh's full NFL head coaching career (.679 winning percentage) into account.
Locker wrote:
The last spot on this list was contentious, with a few names vying for recognition. But at the end of the day, Harbaugh's collective resume, coupled with what he's done in Los Angeles, were too tough to omit.
Harbaugh has been a professional football coach for six seasons, and he's never finished below 8-8 in any of them. Indeed, those five winning campaigns have all seen at least 11 victories, including reaching that mark in each of his first two years with the Chargers.
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His time with the Bolts has also been lauded for what he's been able to do not only with the stars on the roster, but also other players who have come in and had an impact right away.
The list is long over the two years in Los Angeles, and it was something the analyst believes the head coach deserves credit for as he has created an environment that helps players succeed.
Locker wrote:
Harbaugh's two Charger teams have been very flawed offensively, ranking 25th and 18th in touchdown drive rate. He's still found a way to eke out wins behind heroics from Justin Herbert and a vaunted defense. While ex-defensive coordinator Jesse Minter (rightfully) received most recognition in that span, Harbaugh also deserves credit for coaching names like Teair Tart, Donte Jackson, Elijah Molden and Poona Ford into legitimately impactful contributors.
The Harbaugh-led Chargers have put together back-to-back playoff berths but enter the new season with plenty of excitement in the new coordinators.
Now, all eyes are on what happens in 2026.
Locker wrote:
Returning a boatload of talent on both sides of the ball and adding Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator has Harbaugh set up for another big season in 2026. Winning a playoff game with the Chargers is the next task, but a 59-15 record over the last five years (dating back to his time at Michigan) makes Harbaugh one of football's finest leaders.