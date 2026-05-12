Why Omarion Hampton Could Be Among NFL's Breakout Stars in Year 2

The buzz around Chargers running back Omarion Hampton continues to grow as spring practices roll on.
And it could be because things are shaping up quite nicely for last year's No. 22 overall pick.
Fox Sports' Greg Auman took on the task of ranking 10 players who are poised for a massive second season, with Hampton very high on the list.
The analyst ranked the Chargers running back at No. 3 on his list, a year removed from 545 rushing yards and four touchdowns to go along with 192 receiving yards and a touchdown in just nine games.
With a number of additions to the offense, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel included, it's easy to see how Hampton could be on the verge of breakout.
Auman wrote:
Omarion Hampton was taken 22nd overall but missed half his rookie season with an ankle injury. In the nine games he played, he rushed for 545 yards and four touchdowns, with another 192 yards receiving. To be the lead back in a Mike McDaniel offense is a huge boost, and the Los Angeles Chargers will benefit from a much healthier offensive line after playing most of 2025 without either starting tackle. The interior of the offensive line has been upgraded, and Hampton should get the largest share of carries ahead of backups Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal.
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
The pairing of Hampton with the new playcaller will be one of the biggest Chargers storylines to watch as the offseason rolls along.
McDaniel's track record in the run game is well noted, as the Dolphins racked up over 8,000 rushing yards over his four seasons calling the offense, including ranking fifth in the NFL with 4.6 yards per carry over that stretch.
And Hampton flashed in a variety of ways when he got the ball in his hands, showing that he could be both a physical presence and a big play threat.
A healthy season could mean big things on the horizon for both Hampton and the Chargers as a whole.
Auman wrote:
He's a safe bet for a 1,000-yard season if he stays healthy as part of a team poised to make a deep playoff run.