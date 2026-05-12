 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Why Omarion Hampton Could Be Among NFL's Breakout Stars in Year 2

Fox Sports' Greg Auman recently spotlighted the Chargers second-year running back as a player to watch in 2026

May 12, 2026 at 07:00 AM
Author Image
Eric Smith

Editorial Director

260505_BoltsBuzz

The buzz around Chargers running back Omarion Hampton continues to grow as spring practices roll on.

And it could be because things are shaping up quite nicely for last year's No. 22 overall pick.

Fox Sports' Greg Auman took on the task of ranking 10 players who are poised for a massive second season, with Hampton very high on the list.

The analyst ranked the Chargers running back at No. 3 on his list, a year removed from 545 rushing yards and four touchdowns to go along with 192 receiving yards and a touchdown in just nine games.

With a number of additions to the offense, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel included, it's easy to see how Hampton could be on the verge of breakout.

Auman wrote:

Omarion Hampton was taken 22nd overall but missed half his rookie season with an ankle injury. In the nine games he played, he rushed for 545 yards and four touchdowns, with another 192 yards receiving. To be the lead back in a Mike McDaniel offense is a huge boost, and the Los Angeles Chargers will benefit from a much healthier offensive line after playing most of 2025 without either starting tackle. The interior of the offensive line has been upgraded, and Hampton should get the largest share of carries ahead of backups Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal.

Photos: Off-Season Program Week 3 Workouts

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
1 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
2 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
3 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
4 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
5 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
6 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
7 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
8 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
9 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
10 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
11 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
12 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
13 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
14 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
15 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
16 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
17 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
18 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
19 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
20 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
21 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
22 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
23 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
24 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
25 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
26 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
27 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
28 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
29 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
30 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
31 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
32 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
33 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
34 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
35 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
36 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
37 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
38 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
39 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
40 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
41 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
42 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
43 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
44 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
45 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
46 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
47 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
48 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
49 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
50 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
51 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
52 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
53 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
54 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
55 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
56 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
57 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
58 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
59 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
60 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
61 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
62 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
63 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
64 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
65 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
66 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
67 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
68 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
69 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
70 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
71 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
72 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
73 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
74 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
75 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
76 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
77 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
78 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
79 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
80 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
81 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
82 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
83 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
84 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
85 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
86 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
87 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
88 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
89 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
90 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
91 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
92 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
93 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
94 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
95 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
96 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
97 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
98 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
99 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
100 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
101 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
102 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
103 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
104 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
105 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
106 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
107 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
108 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
109 / 109

Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The pairing of Hampton with the new playcaller will be one of the biggest Chargers storylines to watch as the offseason rolls along.

McDaniel's track record in the run game is well noted, as the Dolphins racked up over 8,000 rushing yards over his four seasons calling the offense, including ranking fifth in the NFL with 4.6 yards per carry over that stretch.

And Hampton flashed in a variety of ways when he got the ball in his hands, showing that he could be both a physical presence and a big play threat.

A healthy season could mean big things on the horizon for both Hampton and the Chargers as a whole.

Auman wrote:

He's a safe bet for a 1,000-yard season if he stays healthy as part of a team poised to make a deep playoff run.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Why Bleacher Report Believes Justin Herbert Could Win 1st MVP Award in 2026

The Chargers quarterback was ranked No. 2 on Bleacher Report's first-time MVP candidates list

news

Which Chargers 2026 Draft Picks Made ESPN's Top 100 Ranking?

ESPN's Matt Miller had five of the Chargers 2026 draft picks in his annual rankings

news

Why ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr. & Field Yates Love the Chargers 2026 Draft Class

The pair of ESPN draft analysts tabbed Jake Slaughter & Brenen Thompson among their favorite picks in the 2026 NFL Draft

news

Where Are the Chargers in Post-Draft Power Rankings?

Here's a look at where the Chargers are ranked by NFL pundits following the draft

news

Chargers 2026 Draft Report Card: How NFL Draft Experts Graded Recent Picks

The Chargers earned a 'B grade' or better from 13 different draft experts across the league

news

Top Internet Reactions to Chargers 2026 NFL Draft Picks

Here are the top social media reactions to the Chargers 2026 draft picks

news

How the Chargers Aced 1st Round Selection of Edge Rusher Akheem Mesidor

NFL pundits gave the Chargers high marks for the addition of the productive edge rusher from Miami

news

Who is the Chargers Best NFL Draft Pick Ever?

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame selected Hall of Fame Quarterback Dan Fouts as the Chargers greatest pick ever after weighing a number of factors

news

Which Prospects Will Attend the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh?

The NFL announced Thursday 16 prospects have accepted invitations to attend the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

news

ESPN Projects 'Perfect Fit' Cornerback for Chargers in 2026 NFL Draft

ESPN's Matt Bowen said Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds could make sense for the Chargers in Round 2

news

Chargers Announce 2026 Offseason Program Dates

The Chargers offseason program begins April 20 as the team will hold mandatory minicamp June 16-18 in El Segundo

Advertising