Why Omarion Hampton Could Be Among NFL's Breakout Stars in Year 2

The buzz around Chargers running back Omarion Hampton continues to grow as spring practices roll on.

And it could be because things are shaping up quite nicely for last year's No. 22 overall pick.

Fox Sports' Greg Auman took on the task of ranking 10 players who are poised for a massive second season, with Hampton very high on the list.

The analyst ranked the Chargers running back at No. 3 on his list, a year removed from 545 rushing yards and four touchdowns to go along with 192 receiving yards and a touchdown in just nine games.

With a number of additions to the offense, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel included, it's easy to see how Hampton could be on the verge of breakout.

Auman wrote: