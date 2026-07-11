 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Joe Alt Ranked in Top 10 of ESPN's Best Offensive Tackles

Rashawn Slater was an honorable mention in ESPN's annual rankings

Jul 11, 2026 at 07:00 AM
Author Image
Eric Smith

Editorial Director

JoeAltESPNRankings

The Chargers struck gold when they took Joe Alt with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Because as the offensive tackle gets ready for Year 3 in the league, he's already among the best players at his position across the NFL.

Alt was recently tabbed at No. 9 in ESPN's offensive tackle rankings, which is made up of votes from league executives, coaches and scouts. More than 70 voters were called upon in the annual rankings, which is in its seventh year and was compiled by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Here is what the panel noted about Alt:

Those who listed him -- including several seasoned evaluators -- believe his star turn is coming.

"He will be the next Lane Johnson at right tackle," an NFC executive said. "Rare combo of size, strength and agility."

Alt's second NFL season was cut short due to a right ankle injury that required surgery. But through the first nine games, Justin Herbert had a QBR of 80 with Alt on the field and 56 without him. Alt missed the final nine games due to the injury, which had taken him out of two games previously.

"He's going to be a problem for a long time," an AFC executive said. "He's got everything you need."

As mentioned above, Alt's second season was limited to just six games due that ankle injury.

But the 6-foot-8, 322-pound tackle was superb in the six games he started, ranking sixth among all tackles with a Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 82.3. The Chargers went 5-1 in games where Alt started, with the lone loss coming in Week 4 when he was injured after playing just 10 snaps.

Alt said earlier this offseason that he enjoyed spring practices after having to watch games from the sideline in 2025.

"It's so good to be on the outside of the building working on the field without sitting and watching from the inside," Alt said on Tuesday.

"I've always been a guy who wants to take it day by day and improve," he added. "Being able to do that again has been a lot of fun."

While Alt's full voting breakdown wasn't revealed, he did receive votes as high as fourth overall among all offensive tackles.

The 23-year-old was a Honorable Mention in last year's ranking, which is where Rashawn Slater landed on the 2026 list.

Fowler spoke with an NFC executive who noted that "he's absolutely a top-10 tackle. He'll be back on it next year, I believe."

Slater, of course, missed the entire 2025 season with a torn patellar tendon suffered in training camp.

But he was a monster in 2024 as he had the highest PFF offense grade of any season in his career with a 91.1. The number was also good for the second best among tackles in the NFL and first in the AFC. He also allowed 22 pressures in 2024, which was the fewest he's allowed in a full season.

Slater said last month that he's looking forward to being back to work in training camp.

"I'm not sure exactly what kind of limitations there will be, I know I'll be cleared," Slater said. "Whatever precautions they want to take will be purely based off of that. As far as how I feel, I feel fantastic."

Related Links

Related Content

news

What's the Chargers Biggest Position Battle Ahead of Training Camp?

The Athletic recently said the Chargers offensive line will be in focus during training camp later this month

news

How the Chargers Earned ESPN's Top Grades for 2026 Offseason Moves

ESPN's Seth Walder recently lauded the moves Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and his staff made this offseason

news

Why the Chargers Can Capture the AFC West Title in 2026

Kevin Patra of NFL.com recently outlined the case for why the Chargers could capture the division in Year 3 under Jim Harbaugh

news

Who's a Rookie to Watch at 2026 Chargers Training Camp?

ESPN's Kris Rhim recently tackled a handful of Chargers questions ahead of training camp later this month

news

Why Derwin James is Among the NFL's Most Versatile Players

The Athletic recently tabbed the Chargers safety in their top 10 list of most versatile players in the league

news

Chargers To Host 49ers in Joint Practice on August 18

The Chargers will host the 49ers in a joint practice before the teams meet during the preseason

news

Why the Chargers Offense Could Thrive in '21 Personnel' Under Mike McDaniel

ESPN's Matt Bowen evaluated the best offenses in each grouping last year and has his eyes on the Chargers in 2026

news

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Meets USMNT Manager Mauricio Pochettino Ahead of World Cup Opener

The pair of coaches swapped respective jerseys ahead of Friday's USMNT game against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium

news

Why Sports Illustrated Believes Chargers Have Top Offensive Triplets Ahead of 2026 Season

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame recently ranked the trio of Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton and Ladd McConkey among the best in the NFL

news

Where PFF Ranked Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Among Top 10 NFL Coaches

The Chargers Head Coach was once again ranked among the best in the NFL

news

Chargers Named 2026 Hashtag Sports Awards Team of the Year, Earn 6 Additional Category Wins

The Chargers have been named the 2026 Hashtag Sports Awards Team of the Year

Advertising