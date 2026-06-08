How Cole Strange Has Evolved Into Key Early Piece of Chargers O-Line

Strange allowed 23 pressures in 2025, ranking 14th among all guards who played at least 400 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

But he also played some of the most effective football of his career in McDaniel's offense.

The guard talked about exactly where the scheme fit him best.

"I think it's a big thing in this offense, anyone who watches it can kind of see, running off the ball is sort of the starting point for a lot of the things that we do," Strange said. "I think it's safe to say I'm more athletic than I am big, comparatively speaking, so in that sense it's sort of a natural fit.

"It was kind of a whirlwind for me when I got to Miami, just tried to focus on being where I was, taking advantage of that opportunity," Strange added. "I'm very thankful that it worked out the way it did."

With his mobility and prior experiences throughout his football career, he believes this offense suits him and can't wait to build on it.

"I feel like I've been comfortable, but there is a little natural comfort to it," Strange said. "It's somewhat similar to some of the stuff I did in college too, so I think maybe moreso just a matter of timing in the scheme. Which like I said, it's a big deal for it to be in this offense for two years in a row.