How Cole Strange Has Evolved Into Key Early Piece of Chargers O-Line

After a season in Miami under now Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel, Cole Strange welcomed the opportunity to be in the same system again.
And when he hit free agency in March, he felt like running it back and reuniting with some familiar faces — this time in Los Angeles — was the way to go.
"I think consistency in scheme is a big deal," Strange said on Monday. "It's not really talked about much, but running the same offense, particularly this one is unique.
"Being able to do that in back-to-back years was attractive for sure," Strange added.
The 27-year-old guard has been firmly in the mix, taking all the reps at the right guard position in early June through Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices.
Of course, he's coming off a season where he started 14 games for the Dolphins under McDaniel, with all of his snaps coming in at right guard.
Add his familiarity and what he brings to the table as an athlete along the offensive trenches and you get a perfect match in free agency.
"There's a lot of good things athletically that fit what we want," Chargers offensive line coach Butch Barry said Monday about Strange. "He was hitting the market, so there was a connection that way.
"He understands what we want to do, he wanted to be here," Barry added.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at G Cole Strange's first day with the Bolts!
Strange allowed 23 pressures in 2025, ranking 14th among all guards who played at least 400 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
But he also played some of the most effective football of his career in McDaniel's offense.
The guard talked about exactly where the scheme fit him best.
"I think it's a big thing in this offense, anyone who watches it can kind of see, running off the ball is sort of the starting point for a lot of the things that we do," Strange said. "I think it's safe to say I'm more athletic than I am big, comparatively speaking, so in that sense it's sort of a natural fit.
"It was kind of a whirlwind for me when I got to Miami, just tried to focus on being where I was, taking advantage of that opportunity," Strange added. "I'm very thankful that it worked out the way it did."
With his mobility and prior experiences throughout his football career, he believes this offense suits him and can't wait to build on it.
"I feel like I've been comfortable, but there is a little natural comfort to it," Strange said. "It's somewhat similar to some of the stuff I did in college too, so I think maybe moreso just a matter of timing in the scheme. Which like I said, it's a big deal for it to be in this offense for two years in a row.
"The longer you're in an offense or a scheme, the better, because you know the calls, you know the technique," Strange added. "It's not like you're ground zero every year."
No one in the offensive line room has as much familiarity in the scheme — especially more recently — than Strange.
It's knowledge he's used so far with his teammates as well on the practice field and in the meeting rooms.
Barry explained how the veteran has been able to help his fellow lineman as they continue to implement the offensive system to the group.
"He helps communication and does a really good job on the field in terms of how to do it and leading by example in that way in terms of how we want to play, how we want it to look," Barry said about Strange. "There's a lot of plays I can pull up from individual to teach guys across the room like, 'Hey, that's a really good example you can use.'
"There's a lot of good examples that way, and then he has no problem, guys individually want to talk to him about something that we're asking them to do that might be a little bit different, they may not totally understand it," Barry added. "He can give them input."
Strange is more than open to answering his teammates' questions if anything arises, too.
"There's a bunch of older guys in the room, very talented and very smart guys," Strange said. "It's kind of a cool atmosphere, everybody is bouncing off of each other. There's been a couple of things just because I've been with Mike last year."
There's still minicamp and training camp to see how the offensive line shakes out, but Strange has been a mainstay as it stands now.
One thing is for sure, he believes everyone on the team is focused on how much better they can be as a group — a great sight to see as the offseason calendar moves along in June.
"It's good, a very positive environment," Strange said. "I think the most important thing, which shows the most, is that everyone is bought in and genuinely comes into work and works their tail off and gets after it.
"No one really complains and there's not a bunch of that, a bunch of individualism," Strange added. "It's just, 'How can I get better?' You can feel everyone is thinking that."